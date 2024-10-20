Introduction to Biomolecules definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Biomolecules definitions

Introduction to Biomolecules definitions
  • Biomolecules

    Organic molecules with covalently linked carbon and hydrogen, essential to life, including carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.

  • Carbon

    A fundamental element in organic molecules, forming covalent bonds with hydrogen and other atoms, essential for the structure and function of biomolecules like carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.

  • Hydrogen

    A fundamental element in biomolecules, forming covalent bonds with carbon, essential for life and found in carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.

  • Carbohydrates

    Organic molecules composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, serving as a primary energy source and structural component in living organisms.

  • Proteins

    Large, complex molecules made of amino acids that perform various functions in living organisms, including catalyzing reactions, providing structure, and regulating processes.

  • Nucleic Acids

    Macromolecules composed of nucleotide chains, essential for storing and transmitting genetic information in living organisms.

  • Lipids

    Hydrophobic biomolecules, including fats, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes, essential for energy storage, cell membrane structure.

  • Monomers

    Basic building blocks of biomolecules, forming larger structures like carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids through covalent bonds.

  • Polymers

    Large molecules formed by linking repeating smaller units (monomers) through covalent bonds, essential in forming carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.

  • Monosaccharides

    Simple sugars that are the most basic units of carbohydrates, consisting of a single sugar molecule with the general formula (CH2O)n, where n is typically 3-7.

  • Amino Acids

    Building blocks of proteins, consisting of a central carbon atom bonded to an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable R group, determining their unique properties.

  • Nucleotides

    Building blocks of nucleic acids, composed of a nitrogenous base, a five-carbon sugar, and one or more phosphate groups, essential for storing and transmitting genetic information.

  • Fatty Acids

    Long-chain hydrocarbons with a carboxyl group at one end, serving as building blocks for lipids and playing key roles in energy storage and cellular structure.

  • Simple Carbohydrates

    Simple carbohydrates are quick-energy biomolecules composed of one or two sugar units, such as glucose or sucrose, that are easily and rapidly digested by the body.

  • Complex Carbohydrates

    Long chains of sugar molecules forming polysaccharides, providing sustained energy and structural support in organisms.

  • Oligosaccharides

    Short carbohydrate chains composed of 3-10 monosaccharide units, often involved in cell recognition and signaling.

  • Polysaccharides

    Complex carbohydrates composed of long chains of monosaccharide units linked by glycosidic bonds, serving as energy storage or structural components in living organisms.

  • Protein Structure

    The specific arrangement of amino acids in a polypeptide chain, determining its unique 3D shape and function, including primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary levels.

  • DNA

    A molecule that carries genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known living organisms and many viruses.

  • RNA

    A single-stranded nucleic acid involved in protein synthesis, carrying genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.

  • Fats

    Fats are a type of lipid composed of glycerol and fatty acids, serving as long-term energy storage, insulation, and protection for organs in living organisms.

  • Phospholipids

    Molecules with a hydrophilic head and two hydrophobic tails, forming cell membranes' bilayer, crucial for cellular structure and function.

  • Steroids

    are a class of lipids characterized by a carbon skeleton with four fused rings, playing roles in cell membrane structure and signaling.

  • Waxes

    Long-chain fatty acids esterified to long-chain alcohols, forming hydrophobic, protective coatings on plants and animals.