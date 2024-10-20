Introduction to Biomolecules definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (24)
Biomolecules
Organic molecules with covalently linked carbon and hydrogen, essential to life, including carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.
Carbon
A fundamental element in organic molecules, forming covalent bonds with hydrogen and other atoms, essential for the structure and function of biomolecules like carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.
Hydrogen
A fundamental element in biomolecules, forming covalent bonds with carbon, essential for life and found in carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.
Carbohydrates
Organic molecules composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, serving as a primary energy source and structural component in living organisms.
Proteins
Large, complex molecules made of amino acids that perform various functions in living organisms, including catalyzing reactions, providing structure, and regulating processes.
Nucleic Acids
Macromolecules composed of nucleotide chains, essential for storing and transmitting genetic information in living organisms.
Lipids
Hydrophobic biomolecules, including fats, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes, essential for energy storage, cell membrane structure.
Monomers
Basic building blocks of biomolecules, forming larger structures like carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids through covalent bonds.
Polymers
Large molecules formed by linking repeating smaller units (monomers) through covalent bonds, essential in forming carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.
Monosaccharides
Simple sugars that are the most basic units of carbohydrates, consisting of a single sugar molecule with the general formula (CH2O)n, where n is typically 3-7.
Amino Acids
Building blocks of proteins, consisting of a central carbon atom bonded to an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable R group, determining their unique properties.
Nucleotides
Building blocks of nucleic acids, composed of a nitrogenous base, a five-carbon sugar, and one or more phosphate groups, essential for storing and transmitting genetic information.
Fatty Acids
Long-chain hydrocarbons with a carboxyl group at one end, serving as building blocks for lipids and playing key roles in energy storage and cellular structure.
Simple Carbohydrates
Simple carbohydrates are quick-energy biomolecules composed of one or two sugar units, such as glucose or sucrose, that are easily and rapidly digested by the body.
Complex Carbohydrates
Long chains of sugar molecules forming polysaccharides, providing sustained energy and structural support in organisms.
Oligosaccharides
Short carbohydrate chains composed of 3-10 monosaccharide units, often involved in cell recognition and signaling.
Polysaccharides
Complex carbohydrates composed of long chains of monosaccharide units linked by glycosidic bonds, serving as energy storage or structural components in living organisms.
Protein Structure
The specific arrangement of amino acids in a polypeptide chain, determining its unique 3D shape and function, including primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary levels.
DNA
A molecule that carries genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known living organisms and many viruses.
RNA
A single-stranded nucleic acid involved in protein synthesis, carrying genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.
Fats
Fats are a type of lipid composed of glycerol and fatty acids, serving as long-term energy storage, insulation, and protection for organs in living organisms.
Phospholipids
Molecules with a hydrophilic head and two hydrophobic tails, forming cell membranes' bilayer, crucial for cellular structure and function.
Steroids
are a class of lipids characterized by a carbon skeleton with four fused rings, playing roles in cell membrane structure and signaling.
Waxes
Long-chain fatty acids esterified to long-chain alcohols, forming hydrophobic, protective coatings on plants and animals.