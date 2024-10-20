Introduction to Biomolecules quiz Flashcards
Introduction to Biomolecules quiz
- What are monomers and how do they relate to polymers?Monomers are single individual building blocks that can be repetitively linked together to form polymers.
- What does the prefix 'mono' in monomers signify?The prefix 'mono' means 1 or singular.
- What does the prefix 'poly' in polymers signify?The prefix 'poly' means many.
- Which biomolecules use consistent monomers to form their polymers?Carbohydrates, proteins, and nucleic acids use consistent monomers to form their polymers.
- Do lipids use consistent monomers to build polymers?No, lipids do not use consistent monomers to build polymers.
- What are the monomers of carbohydrates called?The monomers of carbohydrates are called monosaccharides.
- What are the monomers of proteins called?The monomers of proteins are called amino acids.
- What are the monomers of nucleic acids called?The monomers of nucleic acids are called nucleotides.
- What is the main difference between simple and complex carbohydrates?Simple carbohydrates consist of one or two sugar molecules, while complex carbohydrates consist of three or more sugar molecules.
- What are oligosaccharides and polysaccharides?Oligosaccharides are carbohydrates composed of 3-10 monosaccharides, while polysaccharides are composed of more than 10 monosaccharides.
- What are the four types of lipids mentioned in the lesson?The four types of lipids are fats, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes.
- What is the role of amino acids in protein structure?Amino acids are the building blocks that link together to form proteins.
- How do DNA and RNA differ as nucleic acids?DNA contains the genetic blueprint for an organism, while RNA translates that blueprint into proteins.
- What is the significance of the 10% rule in biology?The 10% rule states that only about 10% of the energy from one trophic level is transferred to the next level.
- What is the role of ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) in cellular processes?ATP serves as the main energy currency in cells, providing energy for various cellular processes.