Introduction to Cell Division definitions Flashcards
Binary Fission
A form of asexual reproduction where a single prokaryotic cell divides into two genetically identical daughter cells.
Cellular Division
The process by which a single cell divides to form two genetically identical daughter cells, essential for growth, reproduction, and tissue repair.
Asexual Reproduction
Reproduction involving a single parent, producing offspring that are genetic clones of the parent, commonly seen in prokaryotes, some plants, fungi, and certain animals.
Meiosis
A type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, creating four genetically diverse haploid cells, essential for sexual reproduction.
Fertilization
The process where two gametes (sperm and egg) merge to form a zygote, initiating the development of a new organism with genetic contributions from both parents.
Clones
Genetically identical organisms produced asexually from a single parent, sharing the same DNA sequence as the parent organism.
Mutation
A change in the DNA sequence that can lead to variations in traits, potentially affecting an organism's structure, function, or behavior.
Mitosis
A process where a single cell divides to produce two genetically identical daughter cells, crucial for growth, development, and tissue repair in multicellular organisms.
Tissue Repair
The process by which damaged or dead tissue is replaced by new cells through cell division, restoring the tissue's structure and function.
Fetus Development
The process by which a single-celled zygote undergoes cell division to grow into a fetus, and eventually a fully developed baby, through successive stages of development.
Daughter Cells
Cells resulting from the division of a single parent cell, each inheriting an identical copy of the parent cell's DNA.