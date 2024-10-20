Introduction to Cell Division definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Cell Division definitions

Introduction to Cell Division definitions
  • Binary Fission

    A form of asexual reproduction where a single prokaryotic cell divides into two genetically identical daughter cells.

  • Cellular Division

    The process by which a single cell divides to form two genetically identical daughter cells, essential for growth, reproduction, and tissue repair.

  • Asexual Reproduction

    Reproduction involving a single parent, producing offspring that are genetic clones of the parent, commonly seen in prokaryotes, some plants, fungi, and certain animals.

  • Meiosis

    A type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, creating four genetically diverse haploid cells, essential for sexual reproduction.

  • Fertilization

    The process where two gametes (sperm and egg) merge to form a zygote, initiating the development of a new organism with genetic contributions from both parents.

  • Clones

    Genetically identical organisms produced asexually from a single parent, sharing the same DNA sequence as the parent organism.

  • Mutation

    A change in the DNA sequence that can lead to variations in traits, potentially affecting an organism's structure, function, or behavior.

  • Mitosis

    A process where a single cell divides to produce two genetically identical daughter cells, crucial for growth, development, and tissue repair in multicellular organisms.

  • Tissue Repair

    The process by which damaged or dead tissue is replaced by new cells through cell division, restoring the tissue's structure and function.

  • Fetus Development

    The process by which a single-celled zygote undergoes cell division to grow into a fetus, and eventually a fully developed baby, through successive stages of development.

  • Daughter Cells

    Cells resulting from the division of a single parent cell, each inheriting an identical copy of the parent cell's DNA.