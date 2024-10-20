Introduction to Cell Division exam Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (27)
Cell Division
The process of a single parent cell dividing into two or more daughter cells.
Binary Fission
A type of prokaryotic cell division where a single cell divides into two genetically identical daughter cells.
Mitosis
A type of eukaryotic cell division that produces diploid somatic cells.
Meiosis
A type of eukaryotic cell division that produces haploid gametes.
What are somatic cells?
Body cells that do not get passed down to the next generation.
What are gametes?
Sex cells such as sperm in males and eggs in females.
Diploid
Cells that have two copies of every chromosome, symbolized as 2n.
Haploid
Cells that have one copy of every chromosome, symbolized as n.
What is the result of mitosis?
Two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
What is the result of meiosis?
Four genetically diverse haploid gametes.
Asexual Reproduction
Reproduction involving only one parent, resulting in genetically identical offspring.
Sexual Reproduction
Reproduction involving two parents, resulting in genetically diverse offspring.
What is the role of fertilization in sexual reproduction?
The merging of sperm and egg to form a diploid zygote.
Zygote
The diploid cell resulting from the fusion of two haploid gametes.
What is the importance of cell division in tissue repair?
It replaces dead or damaged cells to maintain tissue integrity.
What is the significance of DNA replication in cell division?
Ensures each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information.
Nucleoid
The region in a prokaryotic cell where DNA is located.
What is the main difference between binary fission and mitosis?
Binary fission occurs in prokaryotes, while mitosis occurs in eukaryotes.
What is the main function of mitosis in multicellular organisms?
Growth and development from a single-celled zygote to a mature adult.
What is the main function of meiosis in sexual reproduction?
To produce gametes with half the number of chromosomes for genetic diversity.
What is the role of cell division in fetal development?
Allows a single-celled zygote to grow into a multicellular fetus.
What is the outcome of binary fission?
Two genetically identical prokaryotic daughter cells.
What is the significance of genetic diversity in sexual reproduction?
It increases the chances of survival and adaptation in changing environments.
What is the primary purpose of cell division in single-celled organisms?
Reproduction to create more life.
What is the relationship between mitosis and the human life cycle?
Mitosis allows growth from a zygote to an adult by producing diploid cells.
What is the relationship between meiosis and the human life cycle?
Meiosis produces haploid gametes necessary for sexual reproduction.
What is the main difference between asexual and sexual reproduction?
Asexual reproduction involves one parent and produces identical offspring, while sexual reproduction involves two parents and produces diverse offspring.