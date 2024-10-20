Skip to main content
Introduction to Cell Division exam Flashcards

Introduction to Cell Division exam
  • Cell Division

    The process of a single parent cell dividing into two or more daughter cells.

  • Binary Fission

    A type of prokaryotic cell division where a single cell divides into two genetically identical daughter cells.

  • Mitosis

    A type of eukaryotic cell division that produces diploid somatic cells.

  • Meiosis

    A type of eukaryotic cell division that produces haploid gametes.

  • What are somatic cells?

    Body cells that do not get passed down to the next generation.

  • What are gametes?

    Sex cells such as sperm in males and eggs in females.

  • Diploid

    Cells that have two copies of every chromosome, symbolized as 2n.

  • Haploid

    Cells that have one copy of every chromosome, symbolized as n.

  • What is the result of mitosis?

    Two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.

  • What is the result of meiosis?

    Four genetically diverse haploid gametes.

  • Asexual Reproduction

    Reproduction involving only one parent, resulting in genetically identical offspring.

  • Sexual Reproduction

    Reproduction involving two parents, resulting in genetically diverse offspring.

  • What is the role of fertilization in sexual reproduction?

    The merging of sperm and egg to form a diploid zygote.

  • Zygote

    The diploid cell resulting from the fusion of two haploid gametes.

  • What is the importance of cell division in tissue repair?

    It replaces dead or damaged cells to maintain tissue integrity.

  • What is the significance of DNA replication in cell division?

    Ensures each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information.

  • Nucleoid

    The region in a prokaryotic cell where DNA is located.

  • What is the main difference between binary fission and mitosis?

    Binary fission occurs in prokaryotes, while mitosis occurs in eukaryotes.

  • What is the main function of mitosis in multicellular organisms?

    Growth and development from a single-celled zygote to a mature adult.

  • What is the main function of meiosis in sexual reproduction?

    To produce gametes with half the number of chromosomes for genetic diversity.

  • What is the role of cell division in fetal development?

    Allows a single-celled zygote to grow into a multicellular fetus.

  • What is the outcome of binary fission?

    Two genetically identical prokaryotic daughter cells.

  • What is the significance of genetic diversity in sexual reproduction?

    It increases the chances of survival and adaptation in changing environments.

  • What is the primary purpose of cell division in single-celled organisms?

    Reproduction to create more life.

  • What is the relationship between mitosis and the human life cycle?

    Mitosis allows growth from a zygote to an adult by producing diploid cells.

  • What is the relationship between meiosis and the human life cycle?

    Meiosis produces haploid gametes necessary for sexual reproduction.

  • What is the main difference between asexual and sexual reproduction?

    Asexual reproduction involves one parent and produces identical offspring, while sexual reproduction involves two parents and produces diverse offspring.