Introduction to Cell Division quiz Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (14)
What is the main difference between asexual and sexual reproduction?
Asexual reproduction involves one parent and produces genetically identical offspring, while sexual reproduction involves two parents and produces genetically diverse offspring.
What process is used by single-celled organisms for asexual reproduction?
Binary fission is used by single-celled organisms for asexual reproduction.
Which type of cell division is closely linked to sexual reproduction?
Meiosis is closely linked to sexual reproduction as it forms the gametes or sex cells.
What are the two main types of cell division?
The two main types of cell division are mitosis and meiosis.
What is the role of cell division in tissue repair?
Cell division replaces dead tissue cells, aiding in tissue repair.
What must a cell do before it can divide?
A cell must replicate or duplicate its DNA before it can divide.
What is the genome?
The genome is the complete set of all of a cell's DNA.
What is the difference between chromatin and chromosomes?
Chromatin is loosely packed DNA found in non-dividing cells, while chromosomes are tightly packed DNA found in dividing cells.
What is the function of meiosis in sexual reproduction?
Meiosis forms the sex cells (sperm and egg) that fuse to create genetically diverse offspring.
What is the significance of genetic diversity in sexual reproduction?
Genetic diversity in sexual reproduction increases the variability and adaptability of offspring.
What is the role of the zygote in fetal development?
The zygote, formed by the fusion of sperm and egg, undergoes cell division to develop into a fetus.
How does cell division contribute to the growth of an organism?
Cell division allows a single-celled zygote to grow into a fully mature adult by continuously producing new cells.
What is the structure of DNA in a non-dividing cell?
In a non-dividing cell, DNA is organized into loosely packed chromatin.
What happens to DNA during cell division?
During cell division, DNA condenses into tightly packed chromosomes to facilitate its movement within the cell.