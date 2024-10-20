Introduction to Cell Division quiz #2 Flashcards

Mitosis is similar to binary fission as both result in genetically identical cells.
Why is cell division important for both single-celled and multicellular organisms?
Cell division is crucial for reproduction, growth, and tissue repair in both single-celled and multicellular organisms.
How many centromeres would be present in 23 chromosomes?
There would be 23 centromeres, as each chromosome has one centromere.
Which process must the cell undergo to have identical cells at the end of cell division?
The cell must undergo mitosis to produce identical cells.
Which of the following is the type of cell division by which somatic cells divide? A) Binary Fission B) Mitosis C) Meiosis D) Cytokinesis
B) Mitosis
Which process involves two divisions?
Meiosis involves two divisions.
Which organelle is critical for cell division?
The centrosome is critical for cell division as it organizes microtubules.
How many chromosomes did the cell start with?
The number of chromosomes a cell starts with depends on the organism and cell type; for humans, it is typically 46 in somatic cells.
Which statement is not part of the cell theory? A) All living things are composed of cells B) Cells are the basic unit of life C) All cells arise from pre-existing cells D) Cells can spontaneously generate
D) Cells can spontaneously generate
Which form of cell division takes place in human somatic cells?
Mitosis takes place in human somatic cells.
Which of the following cells divide very frequently? A) Neurons B) Skin cells C) Muscle cells D) Liver cells
B) Skin cells
Which of the following is not a phase of cell division? A) Interphase B) Prophase C) Metaphase D) Cytokinesis
A) Interphase
What is the role of the centrioles in cell division?
Centrioles help organize the microtubules that separate chromosomes during cell division.
What is a chromatid?
A chromatid is one of two identical halves of a replicated chromosome.
During which process do multicellular organisms accumulate many cells?
Multicellular organisms accumulate many cells during mitosis.
Which part of cell division is different in plant and animal cells?
Cytokinesis is different in plant and animal cells; plant cells form a cell plate, while animal cells form a cleavage furrow.
With respect to chromosomal division, what is the difference between mitosis and meiosis?
Mitosis results in two identical daughter cells, while meiosis results in four genetically diverse gametes.
What is the cell division that occurs in the earliest stages of zygote development called?
The cell division in the earliest stages of zygote development is called mitosis.
Which statement is true about the rates of cell division in eukaryotes?
Different types of eukaryotic cells divide at different rates depending on their function and needs.
What two structures make up a single replicated chromosome?
A single replicated chromosome consists of two sister chromatids.
What stimulates cell division?
Cell division is stimulated by growth factors and signals from the cell's environment.
What field of study involves the microscopic examination of chromosomes and cell division?
Cytogenetics involves the microscopic examination of chromosomes and cell division.
The starting cell has how many chromosomes?
The starting cell typically has 46 chromosomes in human somatic cells.
Which of the following produces new cells that are genetically identical to the original cell? A) Binary Fission B) Mitosis C) Meiosis D) Fertilization
B) Mitosis
Which type of cell division occurs during growth and repair of tissues?
Mitosis occurs during growth and repair of tissues.
A parent cell contains 2n chromosomes. How many chromosomes will the daughter cell contain?
The daughter cell will contain 2n chromosomes after mitosis.
Which of the following is not a step in bacterial cell division? A) DNA replication B) Chromosome segregation C) Cytokinesis D) Meiosis
D) Meiosis
If there are 32 sister chromatids in a normal somatic cell, how many chromosomes are present?
There are 16 chromosomes present, as each chromosome consists of two sister chromatids.
What are the differences between cell division in animal and plant cells?
Animal cells form a cleavage furrow during cytokinesis, while plant cells form a cell plate.
What are sister chromatids? When do they separate?
Sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere; they separate during anaphase of mitosis.
Do all cells replicate at the same rate?
No, different types of cells replicate at different rates depending on their function and needs.
What is the name for 'splitting of the cell' or cell division?
The splitting of the cell or cell division is called cytokinesis.
In which phase of the growth curve is the generation time measured?
The generation time is measured during the exponential phase of the growth curve.
In which complete process are four new cells created from one original cell?
Meiosis is the process where four new cells are created from one original cell.
An organism has 4 duplicated chromosomes. How many sister chromatids does it have?
It has 8 sister chromatids, as each duplicated chromosome consists of two sister chromatids.
How many daughter cells are produced in mitosis?
Two daughter cells are produced in mitosis.
Consider a diploid cell with 2n = 6. This cell is shown in which phase of cell division?
The cell is shown in metaphase if the chromosomes are aligned at the equatorial plate.
Which type of cell division produces an exact copy of the cell?
Mitosis produces an exact copy of the cell.
Which of the following is true of kinetochores? A) They are involved in DNA replication B) They attach to spindle fibers C) They are part of the cell membrane D) They are involved in cytokinesis
B) They attach to spindle fibers
What process will produce new cells that are genetically identical to the original cell?
Mitosis will produce new cells that are genetically identical to the original cell.