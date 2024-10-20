Introduction to Cell Division quiz #3 Flashcards

How many copies of each chromosome will each new nucleus receive after mitosis?
Each new nucleus will receive two copies of each chromosome after mitosis.
What is the role of the centromere during cell division?
The centromere holds sister chromatids together and is the attachment site for spindle fibers during cell division.
Why do different types of cells divide at different rates?
Different types of cells divide at different rates due to their specific functions and environmental signals.
Which statement is correct about the two cell division processes, mitosis and meiosis?
Mitosis results in two identical daughter cells, while meiosis results in four genetically diverse gametes.
Which complete process are four new cells created from one original cell?
Meiosis is the process where four new cells are created from one original cell.
Which of these is the rapid cell division of the zygote?
Mitosis is the rapid cell division of the zygote.
How many chromosomes do each of the newly formed cells have after mitosis?
Each of the newly formed cells has the same number of chromosomes as the original cell, typically 46 in humans.
Which of the following cell types retains the ability to undergo cell division? A) Neurons B) Skin cells C) Muscle cells D) Red blood cells
B) Skin cells
How many daughter cells result from meiosis?
Four daughter cells result from meiosis.
What role do centrioles play in cell division?
Centrioles help organize the microtubules that separate chromosomes during cell division.
Which of the following occurs in binary fission but not in mitosis with cytokinesis? A) DNA replication B) Chromosome segregation C) Cytokinesis D) Formation of a cell plate
D) Formation of a cell plate
How does cell division differ between animal and plant cells?
Animal cells form a cleavage furrow during cytokinesis, while plant cells form a cell plate.
Which statement is true about the genetic material of the newly formed daughter cells?
In mitosis, the genetic material of the newly formed daughter cells is identical to the parent cell.
What is the relationship between binary fission and cell division?
Binary fission is a type of cell division that occurs in prokaryotes, resulting in genetically identical cells.
When does the cell plate form during cell division?
The cell plate forms during cytokinesis in plant cells.
In which nuclear division process do sister chromatids segregate?
Sister chromatids segregate during anaphase of mitosis.
Consider a diploid cell that is 2n = 6. This diagram shows the cell in which phase of cell division?
The cell is shown in metaphase if the chromosomes are aligned at the equatorial plate.
How many rounds of cell division are needed to reduce the number of chromosomes by half?
Two rounds of cell division are needed in meiosis to reduce the number of chromosomes by half.
Which of the following are examples of things that experience cell division? A) Bacteria B) Plants C) Animals D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What does each daughter cell inherit during binary fission?
Each daughter cell inherits a copy of the parent cell's DNA during binary fission.
Which of the following is not a function/description of microtubules in eukaryotic cell division? A) Forming the spindle apparatus B) Separating chromosomes C) Providing structural support D) Replicating DNA
D) Replicating DNA
Which of the following are duplicated during cell division in a human cell? A) Chromosomes B) Centrioles C) Mitochondria D) All of the above
A) Chromosomes
How does taxol stop cell division?
Taxol stops cell division by stabilizing microtubules and preventing their disassembly, which inhibits mitosis.
What is the similarity between a new plant cell and the parent cell it originated from?
The new plant cell is genetically identical to the parent cell it originated from.
Cells of an organism must replicate for what purposes?
Cells must replicate for growth, reproduction, and tissue repair.
What is the final part of cell theory?
The final part of cell theory states that all cells arise from pre-existing cells.
Which step of binary fission is the reason for genetically identical daughter cells?
DNA replication is the step that ensures genetically identical daughter cells in binary fission.
Which best describes a centromere?
A centromere is the region of a chromosome where sister chromatids are held together and spindle fibers attach.
Chromosomes are made of how many chromatids?
Chromosomes are made of two chromatids when replicated.
Which of the following is not common to both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cell division? A) DNA replication B) Cytokinesis C) Formation of a spindle apparatus D) Chromosome segregation
C) Formation of a spindle apparatus
Which of the following types of cell division results in two identical daughter nuclei? A) Binary Fission B) Mitosis C) Meiosis D) Cytokinesis
B) Mitosis
How many chromosome(s) and chromatid(s) do you have after duplication?
After duplication, you have the same number of chromosomes but twice the number of chromatids.
What must occur to ensure successful cell division?
DNA replication must occur to ensure successful cell division.
How many daughter cells are created in mitosis?
Two daughter cells are created in mitosis.
The total number of cells in an organism increases as a result of which process?
The total number of cells increases as a result of mitosis.