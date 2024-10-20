Introduction to Cell Division quiz #4 Flashcards
Introduction to Cell Division quiz #4
What is the structure in the center of the chromosome that holds the chromatids together?
The centromere is the structure that holds the chromatids together.Which of the following inhibit cell division? A) Growth factors B) Taxol C) Nutrients D) Hormones
B) TaxolWhy do normal cells divide?
Normal cells divide for growth, reproduction, and tissue repair.What are kinetochores?
Kinetochores are protein structures on the chromosome where spindle fibers attach during cell division.What must a cell do first to divide successfully?
A cell must first replicate its DNA to divide successfully.What occurs during lysis?
During lysis, the cell membrane breaks down, leading to cell death.Cell division occurs as part of which process?
Cell division occurs as part of growth, reproduction, and tissue repair processes.Which of the following terms is another name for cell division? A) Cytokinesis B) Mitosis C) Meiosis D) Binary Fission
A) CytokinesisHow do eukaryotic cells reproduce?
Eukaryotic cells reproduce through mitosis and meiosis.