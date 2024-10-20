Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Cell Division quiz #4 Flashcards

Introduction to Cell Division quiz #4
1/9
  • What is the structure in the center of the chromosome that holds the chromatids together?
    The centromere is the structure that holds the chromatids together.
  • Which of the following inhibit cell division? A) Growth factors B) Taxol C) Nutrients D) Hormones
    B) Taxol
  • Why do normal cells divide?
    Normal cells divide for growth, reproduction, and tissue repair.
  • What are kinetochores?
    Kinetochores are protein structures on the chromosome where spindle fibers attach during cell division.
  • What must a cell do first to divide successfully?
    A cell must first replicate its DNA to divide successfully.
  • What occurs during lysis?
    During lysis, the cell membrane breaks down, leading to cell death.
  • Cell division occurs as part of which process?
    Cell division occurs as part of growth, reproduction, and tissue repair processes.
  • Which of the following terms is another name for cell division? A) Cytokinesis B) Mitosis C) Meiosis D) Binary Fission
    A) Cytokinesis
  • How do eukaryotic cells reproduce?
    Eukaryotic cells reproduce through mitosis and meiosis.