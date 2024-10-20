Skip to main content
Introduction to Cell Signaling definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Cell Signaling definitions
  • Receptor Protein

    A protein that binds to specific signal molecules, undergoing a conformational change that initiates a cellular response.

  • Signal Molecule

    A molecule that binds to a receptor protein, causing a conformational change that triggers a cellular response.

  • Complimentary Shape

    A receptor protein binds to a signal molecule only if their shapes fit together precisely, similar to a lock and key mechanism, enabling the receptor to trigger a cellular response.

  • Lock And Key

    A model where a receptor protein binds to a signal molecule only if their shapes are complementary, similar to how a key fits into a lock, enabling a specific cellular response.

  • Cellular Action

    A response triggered by a receptor protein's shape change after binding with a complementary signal molecule, initiating a signaling pathway inside the cell.

  • Signaling Pathway

    A series of molecular events where a signal molecule binds to a receptor, causing a change in receptor shape, triggering intracellular processes that lead to a specific cellular response.

  • Signal Transduction Pathways

    A series of molecular events where a signal binds to a receptor, causing a change in receptor shape, triggering intracellular processes that lead to a specific cellular response.

  • Intracellular Target

    An intracellular target is a specific molecule or structure within a cell that a signal transduction pathway ultimately affects, leading to a cellular response.

  • Signal Amplification

    A process where a single signal molecule triggers a cascade of events, resulting in a significantly amplified cellular response.

  • Phosphorylation Events

    A series of chemical reactions where phosphate groups are added to proteins, altering their function and activity, often as part of signal transduction pathways.