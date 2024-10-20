Introduction to Cell Signaling definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (10)
Receptor Protein
A protein that binds to specific signal molecules, undergoing a conformational change that initiates a cellular response.
Signal Molecule
A molecule that binds to a receptor protein, causing a conformational change that triggers a cellular response.
Complimentary Shape
A receptor protein binds to a signal molecule only if their shapes fit together precisely, similar to a lock and key mechanism, enabling the receptor to trigger a cellular response.
Lock And Key
A model where a receptor protein binds to a signal molecule only if their shapes are complementary, similar to how a key fits into a lock, enabling a specific cellular response.
Cellular Action
A response triggered by a receptor protein's shape change after binding with a complementary signal molecule, initiating a signaling pathway inside the cell.
Signaling Pathway
A series of molecular events where a signal molecule binds to a receptor, causing a change in receptor shape, triggering intracellular processes that lead to a specific cellular response.
Signal Transduction Pathways
A series of molecular events where a signal binds to a receptor, causing a change in receptor shape, triggering intracellular processes that lead to a specific cellular response.
Intracellular Target
An intracellular target is a specific molecule or structure within a cell that a signal transduction pathway ultimately affects, leading to a cellular response.
Signal Amplification
A process where a single signal molecule triggers a cascade of events, resulting in a significantly amplified cellular response.
Phosphorylation Events
A series of chemical reactions where phosphate groups are added to proteins, altering their function and activity, often as part of signal transduction pathways.