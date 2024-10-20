Skip to main content
Introduction to Cell Signaling quiz Flashcards

Introduction to Cell Signaling quiz
  • What are the two key components required for cell signaling?

    The two key components required for cell signaling are the ligand (or signaling molecule) and the receptor.

  • What is the first step of cell signaling?

    The first step of cell signaling is reception, where the ligand binds to a specific receptor causing a conformational change.

  • What happens during the transduction step in cell signaling?

    During transduction, the conformational change in the receptor leads to a series of interactions that convert the external signal into a change within the cell.

  • What is the final step of cell signaling?

    The final step of cell signaling is the cellular response, which results in a physical or chemical change in response to the extracellular ligand.

  • What are the two major classes of signaling receptors?

    The two major classes of signaling receptors are cell surface receptors and intracellular receptors.

  • What is the role of a receptor in cell signaling?

    A receptor is a biomolecule, typically a protein, that changes conformation when bound to a specific ligand or signaling molecule.

  • What is the significance of the conformational change in the receptor during cell signaling?

    The conformational change in the receptor initiates the transduction pathway, leading to a series of cellular interactions and ultimately a cellular response.

  • What is the role of the ligand in cell signaling?

    The ligand binds to a specific receptor, initiating the cell signaling process by causing a conformational change in the receptor.

  • How does the transduction step vary between different pathways?

    The transduction step can vary significantly between different pathways, involving different series of molecular interactions and activations.

  • What is the end result of the cell signaling pathway?

    The end result of the cell signaling pathway is the cellular response, which is a physical or chemical change triggered by the extracellular ligand.

  • What is the function of cell surface receptors?

    Cell surface receptors bind to ligands outside the cell and initiate a signaling cascade inside the cell.

  • What is the function of intracellular receptors?

    Intracellular receptors bind to ligands that enter the cell and directly influence gene expression or other cellular functions.

  • What is the role of the plasma membrane in cell signaling?

    The plasma membrane houses receptors that bind to extracellular ligands, initiating the cell signaling process.

  • What does the term 'transduction' imply in the context of cell signaling?

    In cell signaling, 'transduction' implies the conversion of an external signal into a change within the cell through a series of molecular interactions.