Introduction to Cell Signaling quiz Flashcards

What are the two key components required for cell signaling?
The two key components required for cell signaling are the ligand (or signaling molecule) and the receptor.
What is the first step of cell signaling?
The first step of cell signaling is reception, where the ligand binds to a specific receptor causing a conformational change.
What happens during the transduction step in cell signaling?
During transduction, the conformational change in the receptor leads to a series of interactions that convert the external signal into a change within the cell.
What is the final step of cell signaling?
The final step of cell signaling is the cellular response, which results in a physical or chemical change in response to the extracellular ligand.
What are the two major classes of signaling receptors?
The two major classes of signaling receptors are cell surface receptors and intracellular receptors.
What is the role of a receptor in cell signaling?
A receptor is a biomolecule, typically a protein, that changes conformation when bound to a specific ligand or signaling molecule.
What is the significance of the conformational change in the receptor during cell signaling?
The conformational change in the receptor initiates the transduction pathway, leading to a series of cellular interactions and ultimately a cellular response.
What is the role of the ligand in cell signaling?
The ligand binds to a specific receptor, initiating the cell signaling process by causing a conformational change in the receptor.
How does the transduction step vary between different pathways?
The transduction step can vary significantly between different pathways, involving different series of molecular interactions and activations.
What is the end result of the cell signaling pathway?
The end result of the cell signaling pathway is the cellular response, which is a physical or chemical change triggered by the extracellular ligand.
What is the function of cell surface receptors?
Cell surface receptors bind to ligands outside the cell and initiate a signaling cascade inside the cell.
What is the function of intracellular receptors?
Intracellular receptors bind to ligands that enter the cell and directly influence gene expression or other cellular functions.
What is the role of the plasma membrane in cell signaling?
The plasma membrane houses receptors that bind to extracellular ligands, initiating the cell signaling process.
What does the term 'transduction' imply in the context of cell signaling?
In cell signaling, 'transduction' implies the conversion of an external signal into a change within the cell through a series of molecular interactions.