Introduction to Community Ecology quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following is not a characteristic of a climax community? A) High species diversity B) Stability over time C) Susceptibility to invasion D) Low species turnover
C) Susceptibility to invasion
What is the difference between a community and an ecosystem?
A community consists of multiple populations of different species living and interacting in the same area, while an ecosystem includes both the community and the abiotic factors like climate and soil.
Did a community exist prior to secondary succession?
Yes, a community existed prior to secondary succession, which occurs in areas where a community has been disturbed but soil and organisms still remain.
How long does it take for a climax community to form?
The time it takes for a climax community to form can vary widely depending on environmental conditions and the type of ecosystem, ranging from decades to centuries.
What happens to a community as succession occurs?
As succession occurs, a community undergoes changes in species composition and structure, leading to increased biodiversity and stability until a climax community is reached.
Why do moderate levels of disturbance result in an increase in community diversity?
Moderate levels of disturbance can increase community diversity by preventing any one species from dominating, allowing for coexistence of multiple species.
Which of the following could qualify as a top-down control on a grassland community? A) Herbivore population B) Predator population C) Plant growth rate D) Soil nutrient levels
B) Predator population
What level of ecology is concerned with groups of individuals of different species?
Community ecology is concerned with groups of individuals of different species.
What is a climax community?
A climax community is a stable and mature ecological community with little change in species composition, achieved after a process of ecological succession.
Which of the following communities is likely to be most stable? A) A newly formed community B) A community undergoing succession C) A climax community D) A community with high disturbance
C) A climax community
If a major predator is removed from a community, which of the following is likely to happen? A) Increase in prey population B) Decrease in prey population C) No change in prey population D) Increase in plant diversity
A) Increase in prey population
Which succession occurs in a community that was never colonized before?
Primary succession occurs in a community that was never colonized before.
What are ways in which keystone species may affect community composition?
Keystone species can affect community composition by controlling population sizes of other species, maintaining species diversity, and influencing the structure of the community.
Which of the following best describes a community? A) A group of the same species B) A group of different species interacting C) The physical environment D) A single organism
B) A group of different species interacting
What would happen in a community that is disrupted by a secondary succession event?
In a community disrupted by a secondary succession event, species composition and structure will change as the community recovers and progresses towards a climax community.
What is the main difference between an ecosystem and a community?
The main difference is that an ecosystem includes both the biotic community and the abiotic environment, while a community includes only the biotic interactions among species.
What happens when a keystone species is removed from a community?
When a keystone species is removed, it can lead to significant changes in community structure, often resulting in decreased biodiversity and altered species interactions.
How is it possible that a community could have low species diversity?
A community could have low species diversity due to factors like high levels of disturbance, competitive exclusion, or environmental conditions that favor a few dominant species.
A community that is in equilibrium can be characterized by which of the following? A) High species turnover B) Stability in species composition C) Frequent disturbances D) Low species diversity
B) Stability in species composition
What is a characteristic of a climax community?
A characteristic of a climax community is stability in species composition and structure over time.
Which of the following represent ecological communities? A) A forest B) A single tree C) A pond D) A desert
A) A forest, C) A pond, D) A desert
Which level in the hierarchy shown is a community?
The level in the hierarchy that is a community is the one that includes multiple populations of different species interacting in the same area.
Which do you think will reach a climax community first? A) A newly formed volcanic island B) An abandoned agricultural field C) A forest recovering from a fire D) A glacier retreat area