Introduction to DNA-Based Technology definitions Flashcards

Introduction to DNA-Based Technology definitions
Terms in this set (22)
DNA
The molecule that carries genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses.
Gene Expression
The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products, such as proteins, which determine cell function and phenotype.
Vaccines
Biological preparations that stimulate the immune system to recognize and combat pathogens, often using DNA-based technology to enhance efficacy.
Genetically Modifying
Altering an organism's DNA to introduce new traits or enhance existing ones, often for improved resistance, productivity, or other desired characteristics.
Inheritance
Transmission of genetic traits from parents to offspring through DNA, determining characteristics and potential hereditary conditions.
Pedigree
A diagram used to track inheritance patterns of traits or diseases through multiple generations within a family.
DNA Cloning
The process of creating recombinant DNA by cutting and pasting DNA fragments, then introducing them into a host organism to replicate and express the inserted genes.
Recombinant DNA
A DNA molecule created by combining DNA from different sources, often using restriction enzymes to cut and ligation enzymes to paste, enabling genetic modifications and studies.
Restriction Enzymes
Proteins that cut DNA at specific sequences, acting like molecular scissors, enabling the manipulation and study of genes.
Ligation Enzymes
Enzymes that facilitate the joining of DNA fragments by forming phosphodiester bonds, essential for creating recombinant DNA molecules.
Bacteria
Microscopic, single-celled organisms that lack a nucleus, reproduce rapidly, and can inhabit diverse environments, playing crucial roles in ecosystems, health, and biotechnology.
Polymerase Chain Reaction
A technique to amplify specific DNA sequences, involving cycles of denaturation, annealing, and extension, enabling detailed genetic analysis and manipulation.
PCR
A technique to amplify specific DNA sequences through cycles of denaturation, annealing, and extension, enabling detailed genetic analysis and manipulation.
Denaturation
The process where proteins or nucleic acids lose their structure and function due to external stress like heat or pH changes, disrupting hydrogen bonds and other forces maintaining their shape.
Annealing
The process in PCR where single-stranded DNA primers bind to their complementary sequences on the target DNA, allowing for the initiation of DNA synthesis.
Extension
The step in PCR where DNA polymerase synthesizes a new DNA strand by adding nucleotides to the primer, extending the DNA sequence.
Gel Electrophoresis
A technique to separate DNA fragments by size using an electric field applied to a gel matrix, allowing visualization and analysis of DNA samples.
Southern Blotting
A technique to detect specific DNA sequences by transferring DNA fragments from a gel to a membrane and hybridizing with a labeled probe.
DNA Fingerprinting
A technique that analyzes unique patterns in an individual's DNA to identify genetic relationships, track inheritance, and solve forensic cases.
DNA Sequencing
Determining the precise order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule to study genetic information and variations.
Dideoxy Sequencing
A method for determining DNA sequences by incorporating chain-terminating nucleotides during PCR, resulting in fragments that can be analyzed to deduce the original sequence.
Chain Termination PCR
A method for DNA sequencing that uses modified nucleotides to terminate DNA strand elongation, allowing the determination of the DNA sequence by analyzing the resulting fragment lengths.