Introduction to DNA Cloning definitions Flashcards

Introduction to DNA Cloning definitions

Introduction to DNA Cloning definitions
  • DNA Cloning

    The process of creating multiple identical copies of a specific DNA sequence by inserting it into a host cell, which then replicates the DNA through its normal cellular processes.

  • Gene

    A segment of DNA that contains the instructions for building a specific protein or set of proteins, influencing traits and functions within an organism.

  • Bacterial Cell

    A unicellular organism lacking a nucleus, with DNA in a single circular chromosome, often used in genetic research and cloning due to its rapid replication.

  • E. Coli

    A common bacterium used in DNA cloning to replicate specific DNA sequences, facilitating the production of multiple identical copies of the DNA of interest.

  • Biochemical Reactions

    Chemical processes in living organisms that convert substrates into products, often involving enzymes, to sustain life and cellular functions.

  • Host Cell

    A cell that receives foreign DNA for replication and cloning, often used in genetic engineering to produce multiple copies of a specific DNA sequence.

  • Sequence

    A specific order of nucleotides in a DNA or RNA molecule that encodes genetic information.

  • Recombinant DNA

    DNA composed of sequences from two different sources, often from different species, combined to create new genetic combinations.

  • DNA Technology

    The manipulation and combination of DNA from different sources to create recombinant DNA for research medicine, or agriculture.

  • Human Gene

    A segment of DNA in humans that encodes instructions for building proteins or functional RNA molecules, influencing traits and biological functions.

  • Plant Gene

    A gene in plants that encodes specific traits, functions, or responses, and can be cloned or combined with genes from other species to create recombinant DNA.

  • Restriction Enzyme

    A protein that cuts DNA at specific sequences, creating fragments useful for genetic engineering and molecular cloning.

  • Target DNA

    DNA sequence of interest to be cloned or analyzed, often inserted into a host organism for replication.

  • DNA Ligase

    An enzyme that facilitates the joining of DNA strands by catalyzing the formation of a phosphodiester bond, essential in DNA replication and repair.

  • Enzyme

    A protein that catalyzes biochemical reactions, speeding up the process without being consumed or altered in the reaction.

  • Bacterial Chromosome

    A single, circular DNA molecule in bacteria containing essential genes for survival and replication, distinct from plasmids, and not enclosed in a nucleus.

  • Plasmid

    A small, circular DNA molecule found in bacteria, separate from chromosomal DNA, often used in genetic engineering to replicate specific DNA sequences.

  • Species

    A group of organisms capable of interbreeding and producing fertile offspring, sharing common characteristics and genetic makeup, and distinct from other groups in terms of reproduction and genetics.