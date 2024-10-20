Introduction to DNA Cloning quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is recombinant DNA? Recombinant DNA is a molecule that contains DNA from two different sources, often from different species.

What role do bacterial plasmids play in DNA cloning? Bacterial plasmids are small, circular DNA molecules that can be used as cloning vectors to carry a gene of interest into a host cell.

What is a cloning vector? A cloning vector is a molecule, such as a plasmid, that can carry foreign DNA into a host cell.

What are the two general steps in DNA cloning? The two general steps in DNA cloning are creating the recombinant DNA molecule and transforming the DNA molecule into a host cell.

What enzyme is used to cut DNA during the creation of recombinant DNA? Restriction enzymes are used to cut DNA during the creation of recombinant DNA.

What is the function of DNA ligase in DNA cloning? DNA ligase is an enzyme that pastes or seals together DNA fragments to form a recombinant DNA molecule.

What is transformation in the context of DNA cloning? Transformation is the process of allowing a bacterial cell to uptake external recombinant DNA.

How can recombinant DNA be used in a host cell? Recombinant DNA can be used to carry a gene of interest into a host cell, where it can be replicated and expressed.

What is the significance of the gene of interest in DNA cloning? The gene of interest is the specific gene that scientists want to clone and express in a host cell.

What is the role of bacterial host cells in DNA cloning? Bacterial host cells uptake recombinant DNA and replicate it, allowing for the production of the gene of interest.

What is the purpose of using a cloning vector in genetic experiments? The purpose of using a cloning vector is to introduce and replicate foreign DNA within a host cell.

What is the first step in creating recombinant DNA? The first step in creating recombinant DNA is cutting the DNA using restriction enzymes.

What does the term 'ligation' refer to in DNA cloning? Ligation refers to the process of pasting or sealing DNA fragments together using DNA ligase.

What is the outcome of successful DNA transformation in bacteria? The outcome is that the bacteria will contain and replicate the recombinant DNA, producing the gene of interest.