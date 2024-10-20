Skip to main content
Introduction to DNA Replication definitions Flashcards

Introduction to DNA Replication definitions
  • DNA Replication

    The process by which a DNA molecule produces two identical copies, each with one original strand and one newly synthesized strand, ensuring genetic continuity.

  • Prokaryotic DNA Replication

    The process by which a single circular chromosome in prokaryotes is duplicated, starting at a single origin of replication, involving enzymes like helicase, primase, and DNA polymerase.

  • Eukaryotic DNA Replication

    The process by which eukaryotic cells duplicate their DNA, involving multiple origins of replication, various enzymes, and proteins to ensure accurate and complete DNA synthesis.

  • Semi-Conservative Process

    During DNA replication, each original DNA strand serves as a template for a new complementary strand, resulting in two DNA molecules, each with one old and one new strand.

  • Parental Strands

    Original DNA strands that serve as templates for the synthesis of new complementary DNA strands during replication.

  • DNA Molecule

    A double-helix structure composed of nucleotides, carrying genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses.

  • Complementary Base Pairing

    The process where specific nitrogenous bases pair with their complementary counterparts (A with T, and C with G) to ensure accurate DNA replication and transcription.

  • DNA Replication Components

    Enzymes and proteins that unwind DNA, stabilize strands, synthesize primers, build new DNA, replace RNA primers, and join Okazaki fragments during DNA replication.

  • Topoisomerase

    An enzyme that alleviates DNA supercoiling ahead of the replication fork by cutting, unwinding, and rejoining DNA strands. It is also termed DNA gyrase.

  • DNA Supercoiling

    The twisting of DNA strands upon themselves creating tension and compact structures, which is relieved by enzymes like topoisomerase during replication.

  • Replication Fork

    The Y-shaped region where DNA is unwound and new strands are synthesized during replication.

  • Helicase

    An enzyme that unwinds the DNA double helix at the replication fork, allowing the strands to be copied.

  • Single Stranded Binding Proteins

    Proteins that bind to and stabilize single-stranded DNA during replication, preventing it from re-annealing or forming secondary structures.

  • Primase

    An enzyme that synthesizes short RNA primers on a DNA template, providing a starting point for DNA polymerase during replication.

  • RNA Primers

    Short RNA sequences synthesized by primase to provide a starting point for DNA polymerase during DNA replication.

  • DNA Polymerase III

    The primary enzyme in prokaryotic DNA replication that synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to the 3' end of a pre-existing chain, using the original DNA as a template.

  • DNA Polymerase 1

    An enzyme in prokaryotic DNA replication that removes RNA primers and replaces them with DNA nucleotides.

  • DNA Ligase

    An enzyme that covalently joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand during DNA replication.

  • Okazaki Fragments

    Short DNA segments synthesized discontinuously on the lagging strand during DNA replication, later joined by DNA ligase.

  • Origin Of Replication

    A specific DNA sequence where replication begins, initiating the unwinding and synthesis of new DNA strands. Prokaryotes have one, while eukaryotes have multiple such sites.

  • Replication Bubble

    A region of DNA where the double helix is unwound and replication occurs, forming two replication forks moving in opposite directions.

  • Replication Forks

    The Y-shaped region where the DNA double helix is unwound and new DNA strands are synthesized during replication.

  • Linear Chromosome

    A DNA structure found in eukaryotic cells, characterized by its straight, non-circular form, and containing multiple origins of replication.

  • Circular Chromosome

    A DNA structure found in prokaryotes, consisting of a single, continuous loop of DNA, with one origin of replication, facilitating simpler replication processes compared to linear chromosomes.

  • DNA Strands

    Two complementary, antiparallel sequences of nucleotides forming the double helix structure of DNA, serving as templates for replication and encoding genetic information.

  • Supercoiling

    The overwinding or underwinding of DNA strands due to the helical structure, often relieved by topoisomerase enzymes during replication.

  • Double Helix Structure

    A twisted ladder-like structure formed by two complementary strands of DNA, where the strands are connected by base pairs and coil around a common axis.