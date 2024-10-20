Introduction to DNA Sequencing definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to DNA Sequencing definitions

Introduction to DNA Sequencing definitions
  • DNA Sequencing

    The process of determining the precise order of nucleotides within a DNA molecule, which can be used to identify organisms or analyze genetic information.

  • Nucleotides

    Molecular building blocks of DNA and RNA, consisting of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base, essential for encoding genetic information and facilitating cellular processes.

  • Genome

    The complete set of an organism's DNA, including all of its genes and non-coding sequences, unique to that organism.

  • Bacterial Species

    A group of bacteria that share a high degree of genetic similarity and can be distinguished from other groups by DNA sequencing of their genomes.

  • Phosphodiester Bonds

    Covalent bonds linking the 3' hydroxyl group of one nucleotide to the 5' phosphate group of another, essential for forming the backbone of DNA and RNA strands.

  • 3' Hydroxyl Group

    The 3' hydroxyl group is the OH group on the third carbon of the sugar in a nucleotide, essential for forming phosphodiester bonds during DNA synthesis.

  • 5' Phosphate Group

    A functional group attached to the 5' carbon of a nucleotide's sugar, essential for forming phosphodiester bonds during DNA synthesis.

  • DNA Synthesis

    The process of creating a new DNA strand by adding nucleotides to a pre-existing strand, facilitated by enzymes like DNA polymerase.

  • ddNTPs

    Special nucleotides with a 3' hydrogen instead of a hydroxyl group, used in DNA sequencing to terminate DNA strand elongation by preventing phosphodiester bond formation.

  • Hydrogen Atom

    A fundamental unit in biology, consisting of one proton and one electron, crucial in forming bonds and molecules, and playing a key role in DNA structure and function.

  • Covalent Formation

    The process where two atoms share electron pairs to form a stable molecule, crucial in forming the phosphodiester bonds in DNA.

  • Elongation

    The process during DNA synthesis where nucleotides are sequentially added to a growing DNA strand, extending its length.

  • DNA Strand

    A linear sequence of nucleotides in a DNA molecule, forming the genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses.

  • Deoxyribonucleotide

    A molecule consisting of a deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base, forming the basic building block of DNA.

  • Hydroxyl Group

    A functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom (-OH), crucial in forming phosphodiester bonds during DNA synthesis.

  • DNA Replication

    The process by which a DNA molecule is copied to produce two identical DNA molecules, ensuring genetic information is passed to new cells.

  • Dideoxy Sequencing

    A DNA sequencing method that uses dideoxynucleotides to terminate DNA strand elongation, allowing determination of nucleotide order by analyzing fragment lengths.