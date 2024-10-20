Introduction to DNA Sequencing definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (17)
DNA Sequencing
The process of determining the precise order of nucleotides within a DNA molecule, which can be used to identify organisms or analyze genetic information.
Nucleotides
Molecular building blocks of DNA and RNA, consisting of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base, essential for encoding genetic information and facilitating cellular processes.
Genome
The complete set of an organism's DNA, including all of its genes and non-coding sequences, unique to that organism.
Bacterial Species
A group of bacteria that share a high degree of genetic similarity and can be distinguished from other groups by DNA sequencing of their genomes.
Phosphodiester Bonds
Covalent bonds linking the 3' hydroxyl group of one nucleotide to the 5' phosphate group of another, essential for forming the backbone of DNA and RNA strands.
3' Hydroxyl Group
The 3' hydroxyl group is the OH group on the third carbon of the sugar in a nucleotide, essential for forming phosphodiester bonds during DNA synthesis.
5' Phosphate Group
A functional group attached to the 5' carbon of a nucleotide's sugar, essential for forming phosphodiester bonds during DNA synthesis.
DNA Synthesis
The process of creating a new DNA strand by adding nucleotides to a pre-existing strand, facilitated by enzymes like DNA polymerase.
ddNTPs
Special nucleotides with a 3' hydrogen instead of a hydroxyl group, used in DNA sequencing to terminate DNA strand elongation by preventing phosphodiester bond formation.
Hydrogen Atom
A fundamental unit in biology, consisting of one proton and one electron, crucial in forming bonds and molecules, and playing a key role in DNA structure and function.
Covalent Formation
The process where two atoms share electron pairs to form a stable molecule, crucial in forming the phosphodiester bonds in DNA.
Elongation
The process during DNA synthesis where nucleotides are sequentially added to a growing DNA strand, extending its length.
DNA Strand
A linear sequence of nucleotides in a DNA molecule, forming the genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses.
Deoxyribonucleotide
A molecule consisting of a deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base, forming the basic building block of DNA.
Hydroxyl Group
A functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom (-OH), crucial in forming phosphodiester bonds during DNA synthesis.
DNA Replication
The process by which a DNA molecule is copied to produce two identical DNA molecules, ensuring genetic information is passed to new cells.
Dideoxy Sequencing
A DNA sequencing method that uses dideoxynucleotides to terminate DNA strand elongation, allowing determination of nucleotide order by analyzing fragment lengths.