Introduction to DNA Sequencing quiz Flashcards

What is the role of dideoxynucleotides (ddNTPs) in DNA sequencing? Dideoxynucleotides (ddNTPs) terminate DNA synthesis by blocking the formation of phosphodiester bonds, which is crucial for determining the DNA sequence.

How do dideoxynucleotides differ from normal DNA nucleotides? Dideoxynucleotides have a 3' hydrogen atom instead of a 3' hydroxyl group, preventing the formation of phosphodiester bonds.

What happens when a ddNTP is incorporated during DNA synthesis? The elongation of the DNA strand is terminated, stopping DNA synthesis.

What type of bond is blocked by the incorporation of a ddNTP? The phosphodiester bond is blocked by the incorporation of a ddNTP.

Who discovered the dideoxy sequencing method and in what year? Frederick Sanger discovered the dideoxy sequencing method in 1977.

What is another name for dideoxy sequencing? Dideoxy sequencing is also known as Sanger Sequencing.

Why is the 3' hydroxyl group important in DNA synthesis? The 3' hydroxyl group is necessary for forming phosphodiester bonds between nucleotides.

What is the significance of the 3' hydrogen atom in ddNTPs? The 3' hydrogen atom in ddNTPs prevents the formation of phosphodiester bonds, terminating DNA synthesis.

What is the primary use of ddNTPs in DNA sequencing techniques? ddNTPs are used as elongation terminators to help determine the sequence of DNA.

What is the main difference between deoxyribonucleotides and dideoxyribonucleotides? Deoxyribonucleotides have a 3' hydroxyl group, while dideoxyribonucleotides have a 3' hydrogen atom.

What is the outcome of DNA synthesis when a normal nucleotide is incorporated? DNA synthesis proceeds normally with the formation of phosphodiester bonds.

What is the outcome of DNA synthesis when a dideoxynucleotide is incorporated? DNA synthesis is terminated, and elongation comes to a stop.

What type of bond forms between the 3' hydroxyl group and the 5' phosphate group of two nucleotides? A phosphodiester bond forms between the 3' hydroxyl group and the 5' phosphate group of two nucleotides.

What is the role of phosphodiester bonds in DNA synthesis? Phosphodiester bonds link nucleotides together, allowing DNA synthesis to proceed.