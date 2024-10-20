Introduction to Energy definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Energy definitions

Introduction to Energy definitions
  • Kinetic Energy

    The energy possessed by an object due to its motion, observable in moving molecules, sliding objects, and vibrating particles.

  • Potential Energy

    Stored energy in an object or system due to its position, arrangement, or state, which can be converted into kinetic energy to perform work.

  • Glucose Molecule

    A molecule that stores potential energy, which can be released during cellular respiration to fuel biological processes.

  • Biological System

    A complex network of interacting living organisms and their environment, where energy and mass are exchanged with the surroundings.

  • Cellular Work

    The energy-consuming processes within cells, such as synthesis, transport, and mechanical work, driven by the conversion of potential energy from molecules like glucose.

  • Universe

    The totality of space, time, matter, and energy, where energy and mass are constant and not exchanged with surroundings.