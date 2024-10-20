Introduction to Energy definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (6)
Kinetic Energy
The energy possessed by an object due to its motion, observable in moving molecules, sliding objects, and vibrating particles.
Potential Energy
Stored energy in an object or system due to its position, arrangement, or state, which can be converted into kinetic energy to perform work.
Glucose Molecule
A molecule that stores potential energy, which can be released during cellular respiration to fuel biological processes.
Biological System
A complex network of interacting living organisms and their environment, where energy and mass are exchanged with the surroundings.
Cellular Work
The energy-consuming processes within cells, such as synthesis, transport, and mechanical work, driven by the conversion of potential energy from molecules like glucose.
Universe
The totality of space, time, matter, and energy, where energy and mass are constant and not exchanged with surroundings.