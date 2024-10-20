Introduction to Energy quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Which form of energy is associated with the motion and movement of molecules? Kinetic energy is associated with the motion and movement of molecules.

What type of energy is stored in glucose molecules? Glucose molecules store potential energy.

Why is a hockey puck sliding across the ice considered kinetic energy? A hockey puck sliding across the ice is considered kinetic energy because it is in motion.

What is the key difference between kinetic energy and potential energy? Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, while potential energy is stored energy.

Which of the following is not a form of kinetic energy: a) molecules vibrating, b) a hockey puck sliding, c) glucose molecules being broken down, d) air molecules transmitting sound waves? c) Glucose molecules being broken down is not a form of kinetic energy; it is potential energy.

What defines a biological system in terms of energy and mass exchange? A biological system must contain living things and allow energy and mass to enter and exit.

Why is the universe not considered a biological system? The universe is not considered a biological system because the amount of energy and mass is constant and does not exchange with its surroundings.

What is an example of a biological system involving a human? A human eating a cheeseburger is an example of a biological system because it involves a living being taking in energy and mass.

How does a coral reef qualify as a biological system? A coral reef qualifies as a biological system because it contains living organisms and allows energy and mass to enter and exit.

What is the role of the digestive system in a biological system? The digestive system absorbs food energy and discards food waste, transferring mass and energy to and from the environment.

What is the significance of energy and mass exchange in defining a biological system? Energy and mass exchange is crucial because it allows the system to interact with its environment, which is a key characteristic of biological systems.

Why is the temperature rise in a substance considered kinetic energy? The temperature rise in a substance is considered kinetic energy because it causes the molecules to move faster.

What type of energy is involved when air molecules vibrate to transmit sound waves? When air molecules vibrate to transmit sound waves, it involves kinetic energy.

What is the relationship between kinetic energy and the movement of molecules in a substance? Kinetic energy is directly related to the movement of molecules in a substance; as kinetic energy increases, molecular movement increases.