Introduction to Energy quiz Flashcards

  • Which form of energy is associated with the motion and movement of molecules?
    Kinetic energy is associated with the motion and movement of molecules.
  • What type of energy is stored in glucose molecules?
    Glucose molecules store potential energy.
  • Why is a hockey puck sliding across the ice considered kinetic energy?
    A hockey puck sliding across the ice is considered kinetic energy because it is in motion.
  • What is the key difference between kinetic energy and potential energy?
    Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, while potential energy is stored energy.
  • Which of the following is not a form of kinetic energy: a) molecules vibrating, b) a hockey puck sliding, c) glucose molecules being broken down, d) air molecules transmitting sound waves?
    c) Glucose molecules being broken down is not a form of kinetic energy; it is potential energy.
  • What defines a biological system in terms of energy and mass exchange?
    A biological system must contain living things and allow energy and mass to enter and exit.
  • Why is the universe not considered a biological system?
    The universe is not considered a biological system because the amount of energy and mass is constant and does not exchange with its surroundings.
  • What is an example of a biological system involving a human?
    A human eating a cheeseburger is an example of a biological system because it involves a living being taking in energy and mass.
  • How does a coral reef qualify as a biological system?
    A coral reef qualifies as a biological system because it contains living organisms and allows energy and mass to enter and exit.
  • What is the role of the digestive system in a biological system?
    The digestive system absorbs food energy and discards food waste, transferring mass and energy to and from the environment.
  • What is the significance of energy and mass exchange in defining a biological system?
    Energy and mass exchange is crucial because it allows the system to interact with its environment, which is a key characteristic of biological systems.
  • Why is the temperature rise in a substance considered kinetic energy?
    The temperature rise in a substance is considered kinetic energy because it causes the molecules to move faster.
  • What type of energy is involved when air molecules vibrate to transmit sound waves?
    When air molecules vibrate to transmit sound waves, it involves kinetic energy.
  • What is the relationship between kinetic energy and the movement of molecules in a substance?
    Kinetic energy is directly related to the movement of molecules in a substance; as kinetic energy increases, molecular movement increases.
  • How does the concept of potential energy apply to glucose molecules in cellular work?
    Glucose molecules store potential energy that can be later used to perform cellular work.