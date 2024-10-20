Introduction to Energy quiz Flashcards
Introduction to Energy quiz
Terms in this set (15)
- Which form of energy is associated with the motion and movement of molecules?Kinetic energy is associated with the motion and movement of molecules.
- What type of energy is stored in glucose molecules?Glucose molecules store potential energy.
- Why is a hockey puck sliding across the ice considered kinetic energy?A hockey puck sliding across the ice is considered kinetic energy because it is in motion.
- What is the key difference between kinetic energy and potential energy?Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, while potential energy is stored energy.
- Which of the following is not a form of kinetic energy: a) molecules vibrating, b) a hockey puck sliding, c) glucose molecules being broken down, d) air molecules transmitting sound waves?c) Glucose molecules being broken down is not a form of kinetic energy; it is potential energy.
- What defines a biological system in terms of energy and mass exchange?A biological system must contain living things and allow energy and mass to enter and exit.
- Why is the universe not considered a biological system?The universe is not considered a biological system because the amount of energy and mass is constant and does not exchange with its surroundings.
- What is an example of a biological system involving a human?A human eating a cheeseburger is an example of a biological system because it involves a living being taking in energy and mass.
- How does a coral reef qualify as a biological system?A coral reef qualifies as a biological system because it contains living organisms and allows energy and mass to enter and exit.
- What is the role of the digestive system in a biological system?The digestive system absorbs food energy and discards food waste, transferring mass and energy to and from the environment.
- What is the significance of energy and mass exchange in defining a biological system?Energy and mass exchange is crucial because it allows the system to interact with its environment, which is a key characteristic of biological systems.
- Why is the temperature rise in a substance considered kinetic energy?The temperature rise in a substance is considered kinetic energy because it causes the molecules to move faster.
- What type of energy is involved when air molecules vibrate to transmit sound waves?When air molecules vibrate to transmit sound waves, it involves kinetic energy.
- What is the relationship between kinetic energy and the movement of molecules in a substance?Kinetic energy is directly related to the movement of molecules in a substance; as kinetic energy increases, molecular movement increases.
- How does the concept of potential energy apply to glucose molecules in cellular work?Glucose molecules store potential energy that can be later used to perform cellular work.