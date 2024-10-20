Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation definitions

Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation definitions
  • Cellular Differentiation

    The process by which a cell becomes specialized to perform a specific function, driven by differential gene expression from the same genome.

  • Multicellular Organism

    An organism composed of multiple cells that undergo cellular differentiation, where cells express different genes from the same genome to perform specialized functions.

  • Differential Gene Expression

    The process by which cells with identical genomes express different sets of genes, leading to distinct cell types and functions within a multicellular organism.

  • Genetic Code

    The set of rules by which information encoded in DNA is translated into proteins, determining cellular function and differentiation.

  • Genome

    The complete set of an organism's DNA, including all of its genes, which provides the instructions for building and maintaining that organism.

  • Eukaryotic Gene Regulation

    The process by which eukaryotic cells control gene expression at multiple stages, including chromatin modification, transcription, RNA processing, translation, and post-translational modification.

  • Chromatin Rearrangements

    Changes in chromatin structure that regulate gene expression by altering DNA accessibility, involving processes like histone acetylation, DNA methylation, and the transition between heterochromatin and euchromatin.

  • Chromatin Modifications

    Chemical changes to DNA or histone proteins that affect chromatin structure, influencing gene expression without altering the DNA sequence.

  • Heterochromatin

    Densely packed chromatin that is transcriptionally inactive, often involved in maintaining structural integrity and regulating gene expression.

  • Euchromatin

    Loosely packed chromatin that is transcriptionally active, allowing genes to be more accessible for transcription and gene expression.

  • Histone Acetylation

    The addition of acetyl groups to histone proteins, reducing their positive charge, leading to a relaxed chromatin structure and increased gene expression.

  • DNA Methylation

    The addition of methyl groups to DNA, typically at cytosine bases, which can repress gene transcription and play a role in cellular differentiation and gene regulation.

  • Transcriptional Control

    Regulation of gene expression at the transcription stage, involving factors that enhance or inhibit the transcription of specific genes, determining which genes are transcribed into mRNA.

  • General Transcription Factors

    Proteins essential for initiating transcription by helping RNA polymerase bind to the promoter region of DNA in eukaryotic cells.

  • Specific Transcription

    The regulation of gene expression by specific transcription factors binding to DNA sequences, influencing the transcription of particular genes.

  • mRNA

    A molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where it serves as a template for protein synthesis.

  • RNA Interference

    A biological process where small RNA molecules inhibit gene expression by causing the degradation of specific mRNA molecules or hindering their translation.

  • Post Translational Control

    Regulation of protein function through chemical modifications after translation, affecting activity, stability, and localization.

  • Protein Modifications

    Chemical changes to proteins after synthesis, affecting their function, stability, and interactions, crucial for cellular processes and regulation.

  • Protein Ubiquitination

    Attachment of ubiquitin molecules to a protein, marking it for degradation by the proteasome, thus regulating protein levels and function in the cell.

  • RNA Processing

    Modification of pre-mRNA in the nucleus, including splicing, capping, and polyadenylation, to produce mature mRNA for translation.

  • mRNA Degradation

    The process by which mRNA molecules are enzymatically broken down, regulating gene expression by controlling the lifespan and availability of mRNA for translation.

  • Translation

    The process where ribosomes synthesize proteins using mRNA as a template, converting nucleotide sequences into amino acid sequences.