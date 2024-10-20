Skip to main content
Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation quiz Flashcards

Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation quiz
  • What is the first level of eukaryotic gene regulation?

    The first level of eukaryotic gene regulation is chromatin modifications.

  • What are the two types of chromatin involved in gene regulation?

    The two types of chromatin are heterochromatin and euchromatin.

  • What is the main characteristic of heterochromatin?

    Heterochromatin is a condensed region of the genome with low transcriptional activity.

  • What is the main characteristic of euchromatin?

    Euchromatin is a lightly packed region of the genome with high transcriptional activity.

  • What process is controlled by transcriptional control in eukaryotic gene regulation?

    Transcriptional control regulates the process of transcription.

  • What is the role of histone acetylation in chromatin modification?

    Histone acetylation typically increases transcriptional activity by loosening chromatin structure.

  • What is the effect of DNA methylation on gene expression?

    DNA methylation generally represses gene expression by condensing chromatin.

  • Where do chromatin modifications occur within a eukaryotic cell?

    Chromatin modifications occur within the nucleus of a eukaryotic cell.

  • What is the function of RNA interference in translational control?

    RNA interference can degrade mRNA or inhibit its translation, thus regulating gene expression.

  • What is protein ubiquitination and in which stage of gene regulation does it occur?

    Protein ubiquitination is a post-translational modification that tags proteins for degradation.

  • What is the role of general transcription factors in transcriptional control?

    General transcription factors are essential for the initiation of transcription by RNA polymerase.

  • What is the significance of mRNA processing in post-transcriptional control?

    mRNA processing, including splicing and addition of a 5' cap and poly-A tail, protects mRNA and regulates its translation.

