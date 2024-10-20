Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation quiz Flashcards
What is the first level of eukaryotic gene regulation?
The first level of eukaryotic gene regulation is chromatin modifications.
What are the two types of chromatin involved in gene regulation?
The two types of chromatin are heterochromatin and euchromatin.
What is the main characteristic of heterochromatin?
Heterochromatin is a condensed region of the genome with low transcriptional activity.
What is the main characteristic of euchromatin?
Euchromatin is a lightly packed region of the genome with high transcriptional activity.
What process is controlled by transcriptional control in eukaryotic gene regulation?
Transcriptional control regulates the process of transcription.
What is the role of histone acetylation in chromatin modification?
Histone acetylation typically increases transcriptional activity by loosening chromatin structure.
What is the effect of DNA methylation on gene expression?
DNA methylation generally represses gene expression by condensing chromatin.
Where do chromatin modifications occur within a eukaryotic cell?
Chromatin modifications occur within the nucleus of a eukaryotic cell.
What is the function of RNA interference in translational control?
RNA interference can degrade mRNA or inhibit its translation, thus regulating gene expression.
What is protein ubiquitination and in which stage of gene regulation does it occur?
Protein ubiquitination is a post-translational modification that tags proteins for degradation.
What is the role of general transcription factors in transcriptional control?
General transcription factors are essential for the initiation of transcription by RNA polymerase.
What is the significance of mRNA processing in post-transcriptional control?
mRNA processing, including splicing and addition of a 5' cap and poly-A tail, protects mRNA and regulates its translation.
