Introduction to Meiosis definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Meiosis definitions

Introduction to Meiosis definitions
  • DNA

    The molecule that stores genetic information in cells, consisting of two strands forming a double helix, and is replicated before cell division processes like meiosis and mitosis.

  • Haploid

    A cell with a single set of unpaired chromosomes, typically found in gametes, resulting from meiosis.

  • Diploid

    A cell containing two complete sets of chromosomes, one from each parent, typically found in somatic cells before meiosis.

  • Mitosis

    A process of cell division resulting in two genetically identical diploid daughter cells from a single diploid parent cell, involving phases like prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.

  • Cytokinesis

    The final step of cell division where the cytoplasm of a parent cell is divided into two daughter cells, completing the process of mitosis or meiosis.

  • Reductional Division

    The process in meiosis 1 where a diploid cell divides to produce two haploid cells, reducing the chromosome number by half.

  • Equational Division

    A type of cell division where haploid cells divide to produce four haploid daughter cells, maintaining the same chromosome number as the parent cells.

  • Chromosomes

    Structures within the cell nucleus that are made of DNA and proteins, carrying genetic information essential for inheritance and cell division.

  • Genetic Material

    The substance in cells that carries genetic information, ensuring traits are inherited and guiding cellular functions, typically replicated before cell division processes like meiosis.