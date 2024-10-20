Introduction to Meiosis definitions Flashcards
DNA
The molecule that stores genetic information in cells, consisting of two strands forming a double helix, and is replicated before cell division processes like meiosis and mitosis.
Haploid
A cell with a single set of unpaired chromosomes, typically found in gametes, resulting from meiosis.
Diploid
A cell containing two complete sets of chromosomes, one from each parent, typically found in somatic cells before meiosis.
Mitosis
A process of cell division resulting in two genetically identical diploid daughter cells from a single diploid parent cell, involving phases like prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.
Cytokinesis
The final step of cell division where the cytoplasm of a parent cell is divided into two daughter cells, completing the process of mitosis or meiosis.
Reductional Division
The process in meiosis 1 where a diploid cell divides to produce two haploid cells, reducing the chromosome number by half.
Equational Division
A type of cell division where haploid cells divide to produce four haploid daughter cells, maintaining the same chromosome number as the parent cells.
Chromosomes
Structures within the cell nucleus that are made of DNA and proteins, carrying genetic information essential for inheritance and cell division.
Genetic Material
The substance in cells that carries genetic information, ensuring traits are inherited and guiding cellular functions, typically replicated before cell division processes like meiosis.