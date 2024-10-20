Introduction to Meiosis quiz Flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
What are the two rounds of cell division in meiosis called?
The two rounds of cell division in meiosis are called meiosis I and meiosis II.
Why is meiosis I referred to as reductional division?
Meiosis I is referred to as reductional division because it reduces the ploidy of the cells, turning a diploid cell into two haploid cells.
What is the main difference between meiosis I and meiosis II?
The main difference is that meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes, while meiosis II separates sister chromatids.
What is the significance of interphase before meiosis begins?
Interphase is significant because it includes the replication of DNA, which is necessary before meiosis can start.
What phases does meiosis I include that are similar to mitosis?
Meiosis 1 includes prophase 1, metaphase 1, anaphase 1, and telophase 1, similar to the phases in mitosis.
How do chromosomes align during metaphase I of meiosis I?
During metaphase I of meiosis I, homologous chromosomes align in the middle of the cell in two rows.
What happens to homologous chromosomes during anaphase I of meiosis I?
During anaphase I of meiosis I, homologous chromosomes are separated, while sister chromatids remain connected.
What is the result of cytokinesis after meiosis I?
Cytokinesis after meiosis I produces two haploid daughter cells.
What is the ploidy of the cells at the end of meiosis II?
At the end of meiosis II, the cells are haploid.
What are gametes and how are they related to meiosis?
Gametes are sex cells (sperm in males and eggs in females) produced through meiosis.
What is the role of the S phase in interphase before meiosis?
The S phase in interphase is when DNA is synthesized or replicated.
How does meiosis contribute to genetic diversity?
Meiosis contributes to genetic diversity by producing four genetically diverse haploid gametes.
What is the difference between diploid and haploid cells?
Diploid cells have two sets of chromosomes (2n), while haploid cells have one set of chromosomes (n).
What is the significance of meiosis in sexual reproduction?
Meiosis is significant in sexual reproduction because it produces haploid gametes that combine during fertilization to form a diploid zygote.
What is the difference between homologous chromosomes and sister chromatids?
Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes, one from each parent, while sister chromatids are identical copies of a single chromosome connected by a centromere.