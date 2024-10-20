Skip to main content
Introduction to Meiosis quiz Flashcards

Introduction to Meiosis quiz
  • What are the two rounds of cell division in meiosis called?

    The two rounds of cell division in meiosis are called meiosis I and meiosis II.

  • Why is meiosis I referred to as reductional division?

    Meiosis I is referred to as reductional division because it reduces the ploidy of the cells, turning a diploid cell into two haploid cells.

  • What is the main difference between meiosis I and meiosis II?

    The main difference is that meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes, while meiosis II separates sister chromatids.

  • What is the significance of interphase before meiosis begins?

    Interphase is significant because it includes the replication of DNA, which is necessary before meiosis can start.

  • What phases does meiosis I include that are similar to mitosis?

    Meiosis 1 includes prophase 1, metaphase 1, anaphase 1, and telophase 1, similar to the phases in mitosis.

  • How do chromosomes align during metaphase I of meiosis I?

    During metaphase I of meiosis I, homologous chromosomes align in the middle of the cell in two rows.

  • What happens to homologous chromosomes during anaphase I of meiosis I?

    During anaphase I of meiosis I, homologous chromosomes are separated, while sister chromatids remain connected.

  • What is the result of cytokinesis after meiosis I?

    Cytokinesis after meiosis I produces two haploid daughter cells.

  • What is the ploidy of the cells at the end of meiosis II?

    At the end of meiosis II, the cells are haploid.

  • What are gametes and how are they related to meiosis?

    Gametes are sex cells (sperm in males and eggs in females) produced through meiosis.

  • What is the role of the S phase in interphase before meiosis?

    The S phase in interphase is when DNA is synthesized or replicated.

  • How does meiosis contribute to genetic diversity?

    Meiosis contributes to genetic diversity by producing four genetically diverse haploid gametes.

  • What is the difference between diploid and haploid cells?

    Diploid cells have two sets of chromosomes (2n), while haploid cells have one set of chromosomes (n).

  • What is the significance of meiosis in sexual reproduction?

    Meiosis is significant in sexual reproduction because it produces haploid gametes that combine during fertilization to form a diploid zygote.

  • What is the difference between homologous chromosomes and sister chromatids?

    Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes, one from each parent, while sister chromatids are identical copies of a single chromosome connected by a centromere.