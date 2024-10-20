Introduction to Membrane Transport Definitions Flashcards
Membrane Transport
The process by which biological membranes selectively allow certain molecules to pass while blocking others, based on their properties.
Biological Membranes
Structures that are selectively permeable, allowing certain molecules to pass while blocking others, thus regulating the internal environment of cells.
Semi-Permeable
Allows certain molecules to pass while blocking others, based on size, charge, or solubility, ensuring selective transport across biological membranes.
Selectively Permeable
Allows certain molecules to pass while blocking others, based on size, charge, or solubility, ensuring selective entry and exit across the membrane.
Diffusion
The passive movement of molecules from an area of higher concentration to an area of lower concentration across a semi-permeable membrane.
Permeable
Able to be penetrated by certain molecules, allowing selective passage through a barrier.
Sodium Ion
A positively charged ion that cannot freely cross selectively permeable biological membranes due to its charge and size, requiring specific transport mechanisms to move across.
Oxygen Molecule
A diatomic molecule essential for respiration, freely permeable through biological membranes due to its small size and nonpolar nature.