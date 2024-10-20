Skip to main content
Introduction to Membrane Transport Definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Membrane Transport Definitions
  • Membrane Transport

    The process by which biological membranes selectively allow certain molecules to pass while blocking others, based on their properties.

  • Biological Membranes

    Structures that are selectively permeable, allowing certain molecules to pass while blocking others, thus regulating the internal environment of cells.

  • Semi-Permeable

    Allows certain molecules to pass while blocking others, based on size, charge, or solubility, ensuring selective transport across biological membranes.

  • Selectively Permeable

    Allows certain molecules to pass while blocking others, based on size, charge, or solubility, ensuring selective entry and exit across the membrane.

  • Diffusion

    The passive movement of molecules from an area of higher concentration to an area of lower concentration across a semi-permeable membrane.

  • Permeable

    Able to be penetrated by certain molecules, allowing selective passage through a barrier.

  • Sodium Ion

    A positively charged ion that cannot freely cross selectively permeable biological membranes due to its charge and size, requiring specific transport mechanisms to move across.

  • Oxygen Molecule

    A diatomic molecule essential for respiration, freely permeable through biological membranes due to its small size and nonpolar nature.