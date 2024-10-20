Introduction to Membrane Transport quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What are the three main properties of molecules that can freely diffuse across a biological membrane? Small size, uncharged (neutral net charge of 0), and nonpolar (hydrophobic).

Which types of molecules cannot freely diffuse across a membrane without facilitation from a protein? Large, charged (positive or negative net charge), and polar (hydrophilic) molecules.

What is the primary difference between passive transport and active transport? Passive transport requires no energy and moves molecules down their concentration gradient, while active transport requires energy and moves molecules against their concentration gradient.

What type of transport involves the movement of large molecules across the membrane? Bulk transport.

What is the role of ATP in active transport? ATP provides the energy required to move molecules against their concentration gradient.

Which molecules are examples of those that can freely diffuse across the membrane? Oxygen gas (O2), carbon dioxide gas (CO2), and nitrogen gas (N2).

What is facilitated diffusion? The process by which molecules that cannot freely diffuse across the membrane are transported with the help of membrane proteins.

What is the difference between primary active transport and secondary active transport? Primary active transport directly uses ATP for energy, while secondary active transport uses the energy from the electrochemical gradient created by primary active transport.

What is osmosis? The passive transport of water molecules across a selectively permeable membrane.

What are the two major categories of membrane transport? Molecular transport and bulk transport.

What is the significance of the concentration gradient in passive transport? Molecules move from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration, which is their natural tendency.

What is endocytosis? A type of bulk transport where the cell membrane engulfs large molecules or particles to bring them into the cell.

What is exocytosis? A type of bulk transport where large molecules are expelled from the cell by vesicles fusing with the cell membrane.

What is the role of carrier proteins in facilitated diffusion? Carrier proteins help transport specific molecules across the membrane by changing shape.

What is the difference between phagocytosis and pinocytosis? Phagocytosis is the cellular process of 'eating' large particles, while pinocytosis is the cellular process of 'drinking' extracellular fluid.

What does it mean when a biological membrane is described as semi-permeable? It means the membrane is selectively permeable, allowing only certain molecules to cross.

What is another term for semi-permeable when referring to biological membranes? Selectively permeable.

Which type of molecule can easily diffuse across a biological membrane without the help of a protein? Small, nonpolar molecules like oxygen gas (O2) and carbon dioxide (CO2).

Why can't sodium ions (Na+) freely cross the lipid bilayer of a cell membrane? Because they are charged and hydrophilic, which prevents them from passing through the hydrophobic fatty acid tails of the lipid bilayer.

What property of the lipid bilayer's core affects the diffusion of molecules? The core is made up of hydrophobic fatty acid tails.

What is the term for the process where a cell engulfs large particles or other cells? Phagocytosis, also known as cellular eating.

What type of transport does not require energy and moves molecules from high to low concentration? Simple diffusion.

Which molecule is hydrophilic and too large to pass through the lipid bilayer without assistance? Glucose sugar.

What is the term for the movement of molecules across a membrane without the help of a transport protein? Passive transport.

What type of endocytosis is referred to as cellular drinking? Pinocytosis.

What is the main difference between active transport and passive transport? Active transport requires energy, while passive transport does not.

What is the role of transport proteins in membrane transport? They assist in the movement of molecules that cannot freely diffuse through the lipid bilayer.

What is the term for the movement of water across a selectively permeable membrane? Osmosis.

What type of molecules are most likely to pass through the cell membrane via simple diffusion? Small, nonpolar molecules.