Introduction to Mendel's Experiments definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Mendel's Experiments definitions
  • Gregor Mendel

    Pioneering scientist who established the foundational principles of genetics through his methodical experiments with pea plants, identifying how traits are inherited.

  • Genetics

    the study of how traits are inherited through the interactions of alleles, focusing on the transmission of genetic information from parents to offspring.

  • Pea Plants

    A model organism used by Gregor Mendel to study inheritance, characterized by easily distinguishable traits, rapid development, and the ability to produce many offspring.

  • Model Organism

    Non-human species extensively studied to understand biological processes applicable to other organisms, including humans, due to their ease of manipulation, rapid development, and observable traits.

  • Character

    An inherited feature that varies among individuals, such as plant height or flower color, used to study genetic differences.

  • Trait

    A specific variant of an inherited feature, such as tall or short plant height, or purple or white flower color, within an organism.

  • Flower Color

    An inherited feature in pea plants that varies among individuals, with traits such as white or purple, used by Mendel to study genetic variation.

  • Pea Color

    The genetic character in pea plants that varies between green and yellow, used by Mendel to study inheritance patterns.

  • Pea Pod Shape

    The shape of the pea pod, a character in Mendel's experiments, can exhibit traits such as being either straight or bumpy.

  • Heredity

    The transmission of genetic characteristics from parents to offspring, determining traits such as height and color, as studied by Mendel using pea plants.

  • Offspring

    The result of reproduction, inheriting genetic material from one or more parents, leading to a new individual organism.

  • Parent

    An organism that contributes genetic material to its offspring through reproduction, influencing inherited traits and characteristics.

  • Pisum Sativum

    Model organism used by Gregor Mendel to study inheritance, known for its easily distinguishable traits, rapid growth, and high offspring yield.