Introduction to Metabolism definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Metabolism definitions
  • Metabolism

    The sum of all chemical reactions in an organism, involving pathways that either build up (anabolic) or break down (catabolic) molecules, transforming substrates into final products.

  • Metabolic Pathways

    A series of enzyme-catalyzed reactions where a substrate is progressively converted into a final product through multiple intermediate steps.

  • Catabolic

    Processes that break down complex molecules into simpler ones, releasing energy.

  • Anabolic

    Processes that consume energy to synthesize complex molecules from simpler ones, building up biological structures.

  • Polymers

    Large molecules formed by linking smaller units (monomers) through chemical bonds, essential in biological processes like DNA replication and protein synthesis.

  • Monomers

    Small molecules that can join together to form larger, complex molecules called polymers.