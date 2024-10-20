Introduction to Metabolism definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (6)
Metabolism
The sum of all chemical reactions in an organism, involving pathways that either build up (anabolic) or break down (catabolic) molecules, transforming substrates into final products.
Metabolic Pathways
A series of enzyme-catalyzed reactions where a substrate is progressively converted into a final product through multiple intermediate steps.
Catabolic
Processes that break down complex molecules into simpler ones, releasing energy.
Anabolic
Processes that consume energy to synthesize complex molecules from simpler ones, building up biological structures.
Polymers
Large molecules formed by linking smaller units (monomers) through chemical bonds, essential in biological processes like DNA replication and protein synthesis.
Monomers
Small molecules that can join together to form larger, complex molecules called polymers.