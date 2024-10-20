Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Metabolism quiz Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Metabolism quiz
How well do you know this?
1/13

  • What is metabolism?

    Metabolism refers to all of an organism's chemical reactions.

  • What are metabolic pathways?

    Metabolic pathways are a series of chemical reactions that alter a substrate multiple times before the final product is released.

  • What role do enzymes play in metabolic pathways?

    Enzymes work together in a series of steps to convert one substrate into another until the final product is released.

  • What is the final product in a metabolic pathway?

    The final product is the molecule that is released after all the substrates have been converted by enzymes.

  • What are the two main types of metabolic pathways?

    The two main types of metabolic pathways are catabolic and anabolic pathways.

  • What is the function of catabolic pathways?

    Catabolic pathways break down biological molecules and release energy.

  • What is the function of anabolic pathways?

    Anabolic pathways consume energy to build up polymers from monomers.

  • Do anabolic pathways increase or decrease entropy in an organism?

    Anabolic pathways decrease the entropy of an organism.

  • What is activation energy?

    Activation energy is the energy required to start a chemical reaction.

  • What is the role of ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) in metabolism?

    ATP provides the energy needed for various metabolic processes.

  • What is a substrate in the context of metabolic pathways?

    A substrate is a molecule that is acted upon by an enzyme in a metabolic pathway.

  • What is the significance of the 10% rule in metabolism?

    The 10% rule states that only about 10% of the energy is transferred from one trophic level to the next in an ecosystem.

  • What are abiotic factors and how do they affect metabolism?

    Abiotic factors are non-living components of the environment, such as temperature and pH, that can influence metabolic rates.