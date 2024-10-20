Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Photosynthesis definitions Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Photosynthesis definitions
How well do you know this?
1/8

  • Photosynthesis

    Process where plants convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen using sunlight energy, with glucose being the primary product and oxygen as a byproduct.

  • Carbon Dioxide

    A colorless gas absorbed by plants during photosynthesis to produce glucose and oxygen and released by animals during respiration.

  • Water

    A polar molecule essential for life, acting as a solvent, reactant in photosynthesis, and medium for biochemical reactions.

  • Sunlight

    Electromagnetic radiation from the sun provides the energy necessary for photosynthesis, enabling plants to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen.

  • Oxygen

    A diatomic gas produced as a byproduct of photosynthesis, essential for aerobic respiration in most living organisms.

  • Chlorophyll

    A pigment that absorbs light energy, primarily in the blue and red wavelengths, and plays a crucial role in converting solar energy into chemical energy during photosynthesis.

  • Pigment

    A molecule that absorbs specific wavelengths of light, facilitating processes like photosynthesis by capturing solar energy.

  • Sun

    The primary energy source for photosynthesis, converting light energy into chemical energy stored in glucose, and indirectly powering cellular respiration.