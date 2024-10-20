Introduction to Photosynthesis quiz Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (14)
What is the main product of photosynthesis?
The main product of photosynthesis is glucose.
Which gas is a byproduct of photosynthesis?
Oxygen gas is a byproduct of photosynthesis.
What are the reactants required for photosynthesis?
The reactants required for photosynthesis are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight energy.
Which reactant is reduced during photosynthesis?
Carbon dioxide is reduced during photosynthesis to form glucose.
What is the role of chlorophyll in photosynthesis?
Chlorophyll is a pigment that absorbs light energy for photosynthesis.
What is the original energy source for photosynthesis?
The original energy source for photosynthesis is sunlight.
How are photosynthesis and cellular respiration connected?
Photosynthesis produces glucose, which is then broken down in cellular respiration to release energy.
What is the chemical equation for photosynthesis?
The chemical equation for photosynthesis is 6CO2 + 6H2O + sunlight energy → C6H12O6 + 6O2.
What is the significance of glucose in cellular respiration?
Glucose is broken down in cellular respiration to produce energy.
What is the role of water in photosynthesis?
Water provides electrons and protons and is split to release oxygen during photosynthesis.
What is the Calvin cycle?
The Calvin cycle is a series of reactions that convert carbon dioxide into glucose in photosynthesis.
What are the two main stages of photosynthesis?
The two main stages of photosynthesis are the light-dependent reactions and the Calvin cycle.
What is the role of NADPH in photosynthesis?
NADPH provides reducing power (electrons) for the synthesis of glucose in the Calvin cycle.
What is the importance of the thylakoid membrane in photosynthesis?
The thylakoid membrane contains chlorophyll and is the site of the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis.