Introduction to Photosynthesis quiz Flashcards

Introduction to Photosynthesis quiz
  • What is the main product of photosynthesis?

    The main product of photosynthesis is glucose.

  • Which gas is a byproduct of photosynthesis?

    Oxygen gas is a byproduct of photosynthesis.

  • What are the reactants required for photosynthesis?

    The reactants required for photosynthesis are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight energy.

  • Which reactant is reduced during photosynthesis?

    Carbon dioxide is reduced during photosynthesis to form glucose.

  • What is the role of chlorophyll in photosynthesis?

    Chlorophyll is a pigment that absorbs light energy for photosynthesis.

  • What is the original energy source for photosynthesis?

    The original energy source for photosynthesis is sunlight.

  • How are photosynthesis and cellular respiration connected?

    Photosynthesis produces glucose, which is then broken down in cellular respiration to release energy.

  • What is the chemical equation for photosynthesis?

    The chemical equation for photosynthesis is 6CO2 + 6H2O + sunlight energy → C6H12O6 + 6O2.

  • What is the significance of glucose in cellular respiration?

    Glucose is broken down in cellular respiration to produce energy.

  • What is the role of water in photosynthesis?

    Water provides electrons and protons and is split to release oxygen during photosynthesis.

  • What is the Calvin cycle?

    The Calvin cycle is a series of reactions that convert carbon dioxide into glucose in photosynthesis.

  • What are the two main stages of photosynthesis?

    The two main stages of photosynthesis are the light-dependent reactions and the Calvin cycle.

  • What is the role of NADPH in photosynthesis?

    NADPH provides reducing power (electrons) for the synthesis of glucose in the Calvin cycle.

  • What is the importance of the thylakoid membrane in photosynthesis?

    The thylakoid membrane contains chlorophyll and is the site of the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis.