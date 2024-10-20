Introduction to Photosynthesis quiz #3 Flashcards

Plants play a role in the water cycle through transpiration, releasing water vapor into the atmosphere.
How do producers obtain energy?
Producers obtain energy from sunlight through the process of photosynthesis.
In a plant cell, where does photosynthesis occur?
In a plant cell, photosynthesis occurs in the chloroplast.
Which of the following would tend to increase transpiration? A) High humidity B) Low wind speed C) High temperature D) Low light intensity
C) High temperature
Which of the following best describes the role of phloem in the transport system of plants?
Phloem transports sugars and other organic nutrients throughout the plant.
Most of photosynthesis occurs inside of which organelle?
Most of photosynthesis occurs inside the chloroplast.
Which statement describes how heterotrophs depend on autotrophs for survival?
Heterotrophs depend on autotrophs for survival because autotrophs produce the organic compounds that heterotrophs consume for energy.
Of what value to a plant is the ability to lose water through transpiration?
Transpiration helps in cooling the plant and facilitates the uptake and transport of nutrients and water from the roots.
Which of the following is a trait unique to photosynthetic eukaryotes? A) Presence of mitochondria B) Ability to perform photosynthesis C) Presence of a nucleus D) Ability to reproduce sexually
B) Ability to perform photosynthesis
What feature do the cyanobacteria and plants have in common?
Both cyanobacteria and plants can perform photosynthesis.
Which cells are responsible for the movement of photosynthates through a plant?
Phloem cells are responsible for the movement of photosynthates through a plant.
Which of the following is a correct statement about sugar movement in phloem? A) It moves only upwards. B) It moves only downwards. C) It moves in both directions. D) It moves only to the roots.
C) It moves in both directions.
What structures allow plants to readily take up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere?
Stomata allow plants to readily take up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Where are photosystems located?
Photosystems are located in the thylakoid membranes of the chloroplast.
How are photosynthesis and cellular respiration interrelated?
Photosynthesis and cellular respiration are interrelated as the products of one process serve as the reactants for the other.
Which of the following is true about plants and cellular energy? A) Plants do not need cellular respiration. B) Plants only use photosynthesis for energy. C) Plants use both photosynthesis and cellular respiration. D) Plants do not produce ATP.
C) Plants use both photosynthesis and cellular respiration.
How are the reactions of photosynthesis and cellular respiration interconnected?
The reactions of photosynthesis and cellular respiration are interconnected because the products of photosynthesis (glucose and oxygen) are the reactants for cellular respiration, and vice versa.
What is the difference between a heterotroph and an autotroph?
A heterotroph obtains energy by consuming other organisms, while an autotroph produces its own food through processes like photosynthesis.
What occurs during transpiration?
During transpiration, water vapor is released from plant leaves into the atmosphere.
The leaves of plants serve as the primary sites of what?
The leaves of plants serve as the primary sites of photosynthesis.
What part of a plant cell captures light energy?
The chloroplast captures light energy in a plant cell.
Where in a plant cell is glucose produced?
Glucose is produced in the chloroplast of a plant cell.
Which of the following organisms would be able to manufacture its own food? A) Lion B) Mushroom C) Oak tree D) Human
C) Oak tree
When stomata open, what happens?
When stomata open, gas exchange occurs, allowing carbon dioxide to enter and oxygen to exit the leaf.
What is the role of ATP in photosynthesis?
ATP provides the energy needed for the Calvin cycle to synthesize glucose during photosynthesis.
Photosynthesis occurs at the cell level. Which organelle is necessary for photosynthesis?
The chloroplast is necessary for photosynthesis at the cell level.
Why would a plant close its stomata?
A plant would close its stomata to conserve water during hot or dry conditions.
Which organelles in plant cells help absorb sunlight?
Chloroplasts in plant cells help absorb sunlight.
Which of the following describes transpiration? A) The process of photosynthesis B) The release of water vapor from plant leaves C) The absorption of sunlight by chlorophyll D) The conversion of glucose to energy
B) The release of water vapor from plant leaves
Which is the producer? A) Rabbit B) Grass C) Wolf D) Hawk
B) Grass
Photosynthesis takes place in which organelle?
Photosynthesis takes place in the chloroplast.
What is the name of the structure that absorbs sunlight?
The structure that absorbs sunlight is the chlorophyll within the chloroplast.
How do chloroplasts capture energy from the sun?
Chloroplasts capture energy from the sun using chlorophyll, which absorbs light energy.
Which part of the plant allows gases such as carbon dioxide into a plant leaf for photosynthesis?
The stomata allow gases such as carbon dioxide into a plant leaf for photosynthesis.
Which structures capture energy from sunlight?
Chlorophyll molecules within the chloroplasts capture energy from sunlight.
Where does transpiration occur?
Transpiration occurs in the leaves of plants.
In which structure does photosynthesis occur? Mitochondrion, Chloroplast, Cytoplasm, Nucleus
Chloroplast
Which of the following is the major site of photosynthesis? A) Roots B) Stems C) Leaves D) Flowers
C) Leaves
What is one of the main functions of plant stems that is also part of the photosynthesis process?
One of the main functions of plant stems is to transport water and nutrients, which are essential for photosynthesis.
Would photosynthetic algae be found in the photic zone or aphotic zone?
Photosynthetic algae would be found in the photic zone.