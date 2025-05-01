Introduction to Photosynthesis quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Where does photosynthesis occur in plant cells? Photosynthesis occurs in the chloroplasts of plant cells.

What are the main products of photosynthesis? The main products of photosynthesis are glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen (O2).

What type of organisms are capable of performing photosynthesis? Autotrophs, such as plants, algae, and some bacteria, are capable of performing photosynthesis.

What does the term 'autotroph' mean? An autotroph is an organism that can produce its own food from inorganic substances, typically through photosynthesis.

What is the role of sunlight in photosynthesis? Sunlight provides the energy needed to drive the chemical reactions that convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen.

What happens to the oxygen produced during photosynthesis? The oxygen produced during photosynthesis is released into the environment or used by the plant for cellular respiration.