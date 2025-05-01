Introduction to Photosynthesis quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How does the process of photosynthesis affect atmospheric oxygen levels? Photosynthesis increases atmospheric oxygen levels by producing O2 as a byproduct.

How does the process of cellular respiration affect atmospheric oxygen levels? Cellular respiration decreases atmospheric oxygen levels by consuming O2 to produce water.

What is the relationship between the number of carbon dioxide and water molecules used in photosynthesis? Six molecules of carbon dioxide react with six molecules of water in photosynthesis to produce one glucose and six oxygen molecules.

What is the role of water in photosynthesis? Water provides electrons for the reduction of carbon dioxide and is oxidized to produce oxygen.

What is the role of carbon dioxide in photosynthesis? Carbon dioxide is reduced to form glucose during photosynthesis.

Why is photosynthesis essential for heterotrophic organisms? Photosynthesis produces the organic molecules and oxygen that heterotrophs need for survival.