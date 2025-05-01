Introduction to Photosynthesis quiz #6 Flashcards
Introduction to Photosynthesis quiz #6
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
How does the process of photosynthesis affect atmospheric oxygen levels?
Photosynthesis increases atmospheric oxygen levels by producing O2 as a byproduct.How does the process of cellular respiration affect atmospheric oxygen levels?
Cellular respiration decreases atmospheric oxygen levels by consuming O2 to produce water.What is the relationship between the number of carbon dioxide and water molecules used in photosynthesis?
Six molecules of carbon dioxide react with six molecules of water in photosynthesis to produce one glucose and six oxygen molecules.What is the role of water in photosynthesis?
Water provides electrons for the reduction of carbon dioxide and is oxidized to produce oxygen.What is the role of carbon dioxide in photosynthesis?
Carbon dioxide is reduced to form glucose during photosynthesis.Why is photosynthesis essential for heterotrophic organisms?
Photosynthesis produces the organic molecules and oxygen that heterotrophs need for survival.What is the main difference between autotrophs and heterotrophs?
Autotrophs can produce their own food through processes like photosynthesis, while heterotrophs must consume other organisms for energy.What are the main reactants and products of photosynthesis?
The main reactants of photosynthesis are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight, and the products are glucose and oxygen.How are photosynthesis and cellular respiration chemically related?
Photosynthesis and cellular respiration are nearly opposite processes; the products of one serve as the reactants for the other.During photosynthesis, which molecule is reduced and which is oxidized?
In photosynthesis, carbon dioxide is reduced to form glucose, while water is oxidized to produce oxygen.