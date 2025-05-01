Skip to main content
Back

Introduction to Photosynthesis quiz #7

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What kind of organisms perform photosynthesis?
    Autotrophic organisms such as plants, algae, and some bacteria perform photosynthesis.
  • What organisms perform photosynthesis?
    Plants, algae, and some bacteria perform photosynthesis.
  • What is the overall process of photosynthesis?
    Photosynthesis is the process by which plants, algae, and some bacteria use sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water to produce glucose and oxygen.
  • What organisms are capable of photosynthesis?
    Autotrophs, including plants, algae, and some bacteria, are capable of photosynthesis.
  • What organisms perform photosynthesis?
    Plants, algae, and some bacteria perform photosynthesis.
  • What three things are needed for photosynthesis?
    Photosynthesis needs carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.
  • What organisms conduct photosynthesis?
    Plants, algae, and some bacteria conduct photosynthesis.
  • What type of organism performs photosynthesis?
    Autotrophic organisms such as plants, algae, and some bacteria perform photosynthesis.
  • What energy source drives photosynthesis?
    Sunlight is the energy source that drives photosynthesis.
  • What organisms go through photosynthesis?
    Plants, algae, and some bacteria go through photosynthesis.
  • What is an output of photosynthesis?
    Oxygen gas (O2) is an output of photosynthesis.
  • What organisms undergo photosynthesis?
    Plants, algae, and some bacteria undergo photosynthesis.
  • What is the main purpose of photosynthesis?
    The main purpose of photosynthesis is to produce food (glucose) and oxygen.
  • What are the products for photosynthesis?
    The products are glucose and oxygen.
  • What are the raw materials of photosynthesis?
    The raw materials are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.
  • What is the end product of photosynthesis?
    The end products are glucose and oxygen.
  • What are the products in photosynthesis?
    The products are glucose and oxygen.
  • What macromolecule is a product of photosynthesis?
    Glucose, a carbohydrate, is a macromolecule produced by photosynthesis.
  • What are the reactants for photosynthesis?
    The reactants are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.
  • What are the reactants in photosynthesis?
    The reactants are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.
  • What is the waste product of photosynthesis?
    Oxygen gas (O2) is considered a waste product of photosynthesis.
  • What are reactants of photosynthesis?
    The reactants are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.
  • What are three reactants needed for photosynthesis?
    Three reactants needed are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.
  • What is the site of photosynthesis?
    The site of photosynthesis is the chloroplast.
  • What are the reactants of photosynthesis?
    The reactants are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.
  • What three things are used to make glucose in photosynthesis?
    Carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight are used to make glucose.
  • What do plants make during photosynthesis?
    Plants make glucose and oxygen during photosynthesis.
  • What are the three things needed for photosynthesis?
    Carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight are needed for photosynthesis.
  • What are the three reactants of photosynthesis?
    The three reactants are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.
  • What is the overall purpose of photosynthesis?
    The overall purpose is to produce food (glucose) and oxygen for living organisms.
  • What do plants need for photosynthesis?
    Plants need carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight for photosynthesis.
  • What is the purpose of photosynthesis?
    The purpose is to convert light energy into chemical energy in the form of glucose.
  • What do plants produce during photosynthesis?
    Plants produce glucose and oxygen during photosynthesis.
  • What is needed for photosynthesis?
    Carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight are needed for photosynthesis.
  • What organism performs photosynthesis?
    Autotrophic organisms such as plants, algae, and some bacteria perform photosynthesis.
  • What is the word equation for photosynthesis?
    Carbon dioxide + water + sunlight → glucose + oxygen.
  • What types of organisms do photosynthesis?
    Plants, algae, and some bacteria do photosynthesis.
  • What is the overall equation for photosynthesis?
    6CO2 + 6H2O + sunlight → C6H12O6 + 6O2
  • What is the chemical equation for photosynthesis?
    6CO2 + 6H2O + sunlight → C6H12O6 + 6O2
  • What are the reactants and products of photosynthesis?
    Reactants: carbon dioxide, water, sunlight; Products: glucose, oxygen.