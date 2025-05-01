Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What kind of organisms perform photosynthesis? Autotrophic organisms such as plants, algae, and some bacteria perform photosynthesis.

What organisms perform photosynthesis? Plants, algae, and some bacteria perform photosynthesis.

What is the overall process of photosynthesis? Photosynthesis is the process by which plants, algae, and some bacteria use sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water to produce glucose and oxygen.

What organisms are capable of photosynthesis? Autotrophs, including plants, algae, and some bacteria, are capable of photosynthesis.

What organisms perform photosynthesis? Plants, algae, and some bacteria perform photosynthesis.

What three things are needed for photosynthesis? Photosynthesis needs carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.