Back
What kind of organisms perform photosynthesis? Autotrophic organisms such as plants, algae, and some bacteria perform photosynthesis. What organisms perform photosynthesis? Plants, algae, and some bacteria perform photosynthesis. What is the overall process of photosynthesis? Photosynthesis is the process by which plants, algae, and some bacteria use sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water to produce glucose and oxygen. What organisms are capable of photosynthesis? Autotrophs, including plants, algae, and some bacteria, are capable of photosynthesis. What organisms perform photosynthesis? Plants, algae, and some bacteria perform photosynthesis. What three things are needed for photosynthesis? Photosynthesis needs carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight. What organisms conduct photosynthesis? Plants, algae, and some bacteria conduct photosynthesis. What type of organism performs photosynthesis? Autotrophic organisms such as plants, algae, and some bacteria perform photosynthesis. What energy source drives photosynthesis? Sunlight is the energy source that drives photosynthesis. What organisms go through photosynthesis? Plants, algae, and some bacteria go through photosynthesis. What is an output of photosynthesis? Oxygen gas (O2) is an output of photosynthesis. What organisms undergo photosynthesis? Plants, algae, and some bacteria undergo photosynthesis. What is the main purpose of photosynthesis? The main purpose of photosynthesis is to produce food (glucose) and oxygen. What are the products for photosynthesis? The products are glucose and oxygen. What are the raw materials of photosynthesis? The raw materials are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight. What is the end product of photosynthesis? The end products are glucose and oxygen. What are the products in photosynthesis? The products are glucose and oxygen. What macromolecule is a product of photosynthesis? Glucose, a carbohydrate, is a macromolecule produced by photosynthesis. What are the reactants for photosynthesis? The reactants are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight. What are the reactants in photosynthesis? The reactants are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight. What is the waste product of photosynthesis? Oxygen gas (O2) is considered a waste product of photosynthesis. What are reactants of photosynthesis? The reactants are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight. What are three reactants needed for photosynthesis? Three reactants needed are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight. What is the site of photosynthesis? The site of photosynthesis is the chloroplast. What are the reactants of photosynthesis? The reactants are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight. What three things are used to make glucose in photosynthesis? Carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight are used to make glucose. What do plants make during photosynthesis? Plants make glucose and oxygen during photosynthesis. What are the three things needed for photosynthesis? Carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight are needed for photosynthesis. What are the three reactants of photosynthesis? The three reactants are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight. What is the overall purpose of photosynthesis? The overall purpose is to produce food (glucose) and oxygen for living organisms. What do plants need for photosynthesis? Plants need carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight for photosynthesis. What is the purpose of photosynthesis? The purpose is to convert light energy into chemical energy in the form of glucose. What do plants produce during photosynthesis? Plants produce glucose and oxygen during photosynthesis. What is needed for photosynthesis? Carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight are needed for photosynthesis. What organism performs photosynthesis? Autotrophic organisms such as plants, algae, and some bacteria perform photosynthesis. What is the word equation for photosynthesis? Carbon dioxide + water + sunlight → glucose + oxygen. What types of organisms do photosynthesis? Plants, algae, and some bacteria do photosynthesis. What is the overall equation for photosynthesis? 6CO2 + 6H2O + sunlight → C6H12O6 + 6O2 What is the chemical equation for photosynthesis? 6CO2 + 6H2O + sunlight → C6H12O6 + 6O2 What are the reactants and products of photosynthesis? Reactants: carbon dioxide, water, sunlight; Products: glucose, oxygen.
Introduction to Photosynthesis quiz #7
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40