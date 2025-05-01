Skip to main content
Back

Introduction to Photosynthesis quiz #8

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What type of energy does the plant use to convert CO2 and H2O into sugar?
    Plants use light energy from the sun to convert CO2 and H2O into sugar.
  • What is the gaseous reactant of photosynthesis?
    Carbon dioxide (CO2) is the gaseous reactant.
  • Which substances are inputs in photosynthesis?
    Inputs are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.
  • Which molecules are inputs in photosynthesis?
    Carbon dioxide and water molecules are inputs.
  • What is a synonym for photosynthesis?
    A synonym for photosynthesis is 'carbon fixation.'
  • What are the inputs and outputs of photosynthesis?
    Inputs: carbon dioxide, water, sunlight; Outputs: glucose, oxygen.
  • What food do plants produce during photosynthesis?
    Plants produce glucose during photosynthesis.
  • How is matter conserved during photosynthesis?
    Matter is conserved because the atoms in the reactants are rearranged to form the products; no atoms are lost or gained.
  • What are the inputs and outputs of photosynthesis?
    Inputs: carbon dioxide, water, sunlight; Outputs: glucose, oxygen.
  • What type of reaction is photosynthesis?
    Photosynthesis is a redox reaction.
  • What molecules are inputs in photosynthesis?
    Carbon dioxide and water molecules are inputs.
  • What is the source of energy that drives photosynthesis?
    Sunlight is the source of energy.
  • What does 'synthesis' mean in photosynthesis?
    'Synthesis' means to build or create, referring to the production of glucose.
  • What is the input of photosynthesis?
    The inputs are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.
  • What are the outputs of photosynthesis?
    The outputs are glucose and oxygen.
  • What role do animals play in photosynthesis?
    Animals provide carbon dioxide through respiration, which plants use in photosynthesis.
  • What are reactants in photosynthesis?
    The reactants are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.
  • What are outputs of photosynthesis?
    The outputs are glucose and oxygen.
  • What substances are inputs in photosynthesis?
    Carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight are inputs.
  • What is not required for photosynthesis?
    Soil is not required for photosynthesis.
  • What three things are needed for photosynthesis?
    Carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight are needed.
  • What are inputs and outputs of photosynthesis?
    Inputs: carbon dioxide, water, sunlight; Outputs: glucose, oxygen.
  • What product of photosynthesis is used in cellular respiration?
    Glucose produced in photosynthesis is used in cellular respiration.
  • What is the food that plants produce during photosynthesis?
    Plants produce glucose as food during photosynthesis.
  • Photosynthesis is the process by which plants do what?
    Photosynthesis is the process by which plants use sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water to produce glucose and oxygen.
  • Which substances are outputs in photosynthesis?
    Glucose and oxygen are outputs in photosynthesis.
  • Which organisms perform photosynthesis: autotrophs or heterotrophs?
    Autotrophs perform photosynthesis.
  • Which substances are outputs of photosynthesis?
    Glucose and oxygen are outputs of photosynthesis.
  • Which are the reactants of photosynthesis?
    Carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight are the reactants.
  • Which organisms evolved photosynthesis first?
    Some bacteria, such as cyanobacteria, evolved photosynthesis first.
  • Photosynthesis requires which kind of energy?
    Photosynthesis requires light energy from the sun.
  • Who does photosynthesis?
    Plants, algae, and some bacteria do photosynthesis.
  • How does photosynthesis benefit heterotrophs?
    Photosynthesis benefits heterotrophs by providing food (glucose) and oxygen.
  • How is chemosynthesis different from photosynthesis?
    Chemosynthesis uses chemical energy instead of light energy to produce food.
  • How is matter conserved in photosynthesis?
    Matter is conserved because the atoms in the reactants are rearranged to form the products.
  • How are photosynthesis and chemosynthesis similar?
    Both processes produce food by converting inorganic molecules into organic compounds.
  • Do plants need soil for photosynthesis?
    No, plants do not need soil for photosynthesis; they need carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.
  • What is produced in photosynthesis?
    Glucose and oxygen are produced in photosynthesis.
  • What are the inputs for photosynthesis?
    The inputs are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.
  • What are the three inputs of photosynthesis?
    The three inputs are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.