What type of energy does the plant use to convert CO2 and H2O into sugar? Plants use light energy from the sun to convert CO2 and H2O into sugar.

What is the gaseous reactant of photosynthesis? Carbon dioxide (CO2) is the gaseous reactant.

Which substances are inputs in photosynthesis? Inputs are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.

What is a synonym for photosynthesis? A synonym for photosynthesis is 'carbon fixation.'

What are the inputs and outputs of photosynthesis? Inputs: carbon dioxide, water, sunlight; Outputs: glucose, oxygen.