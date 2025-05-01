Back
What type of energy does the plant use to convert CO2 and H2O into sugar? Plants use light energy from the sun to convert CO2 and H2O into sugar. What is the gaseous reactant of photosynthesis? Carbon dioxide (CO2) is the gaseous reactant. Which substances are inputs in photosynthesis? Inputs are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight. Which molecules are inputs in photosynthesis? Carbon dioxide and water molecules are inputs. What is a synonym for photosynthesis? A synonym for photosynthesis is 'carbon fixation.' What are the inputs and outputs of photosynthesis? Inputs: carbon dioxide, water, sunlight; Outputs: glucose, oxygen. What food do plants produce during photosynthesis? Plants produce glucose during photosynthesis. How is matter conserved during photosynthesis? Matter is conserved because the atoms in the reactants are rearranged to form the products; no atoms are lost or gained. What are the inputs and outputs of photosynthesis? Inputs: carbon dioxide, water, sunlight; Outputs: glucose, oxygen. What type of reaction is photosynthesis? Photosynthesis is a redox reaction. What molecules are inputs in photosynthesis? Carbon dioxide and water molecules are inputs. What is the source of energy that drives photosynthesis? Sunlight is the source of energy. What does 'synthesis' mean in photosynthesis? 'Synthesis' means to build or create, referring to the production of glucose. What is the input of photosynthesis? The inputs are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight. What are the outputs of photosynthesis? The outputs are glucose and oxygen. What role do animals play in photosynthesis? Animals provide carbon dioxide through respiration, which plants use in photosynthesis. What are reactants in photosynthesis? The reactants are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight. What are outputs of photosynthesis? The outputs are glucose and oxygen. What substances are inputs in photosynthesis? Carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight are inputs. What is not required for photosynthesis? Soil is not required for photosynthesis. What three things are needed for photosynthesis? Carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight are needed. What are inputs and outputs of photosynthesis? Inputs: carbon dioxide, water, sunlight; Outputs: glucose, oxygen. What product of photosynthesis is used in cellular respiration? Glucose produced in photosynthesis is used in cellular respiration. What is the food that plants produce during photosynthesis? Plants produce glucose as food during photosynthesis. Photosynthesis is the process by which plants do what? Photosynthesis is the process by which plants use sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water to produce glucose and oxygen. Which substances are outputs in photosynthesis? Glucose and oxygen are outputs in photosynthesis. Which organisms perform photosynthesis: autotrophs or heterotrophs? Autotrophs perform photosynthesis. Which substances are outputs of photosynthesis? Glucose and oxygen are outputs of photosynthesis. Which are the reactants of photosynthesis? Carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight are the reactants. Which organisms evolved photosynthesis first? Some bacteria, such as cyanobacteria, evolved photosynthesis first. Photosynthesis requires which kind of energy? Photosynthesis requires light energy from the sun. Who does photosynthesis? Plants, algae, and some bacteria do photosynthesis. How does photosynthesis benefit heterotrophs? Photosynthesis benefits heterotrophs by providing food (glucose) and oxygen. How is chemosynthesis different from photosynthesis? Chemosynthesis uses chemical energy instead of light energy to produce food. How is matter conserved in photosynthesis? Matter is conserved because the atoms in the reactants are rearranged to form the products. How are photosynthesis and chemosynthesis similar? Both processes produce food by converting inorganic molecules into organic compounds. Do plants need soil for photosynthesis? No, plants do not need soil for photosynthesis; they need carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight. What is produced in photosynthesis? Glucose and oxygen are produced in photosynthesis. What are the inputs for photosynthesis? The inputs are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight. What are the three inputs of photosynthesis? The three inputs are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight.
Introduction to Photosynthesis quiz #8
