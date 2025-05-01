Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the energy input of photosynthesis? The energy input is sunlight.

Which are the reactants of photosynthesis? Carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight are the reactants.

What are the outputs/products of photosynthesis? The outputs/products are glucose and oxygen.

What gas exits the plant during photosynthesis? Oxygen gas exits the plant during photosynthesis.

Why is photosynthesis an endothermic reaction? Photosynthesis is endothermic because it absorbs energy from sunlight to build glucose.