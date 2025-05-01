Back
What is the energy input of photosynthesis? The energy input is sunlight. Which are the reactants of photosynthesis? Carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight are the reactants. What are the inputs/reactants of photosynthesis? The inputs/reactants are carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight. What are the outputs/products of photosynthesis? The outputs/products are glucose and oxygen. What gas exits the plant during photosynthesis? Oxygen gas exits the plant during photosynthesis. Why is photosynthesis an endothermic reaction? Photosynthesis is endothermic because it absorbs energy from sunlight to build glucose. What role do animals play in photosynthesis? Animals provide carbon dioxide through respiration, which plants use in photosynthesis. Where does photosynthesis happen? Photosynthesis happens in the chloroplasts of plant cells. What type of organisms are capable of performing photosynthesis and why are they called autotrophs? Organisms capable of photosynthesis are called autotrophs because they can make their own food without consuming other living organisms. This ability allows them to synthesize sugars like glucose using sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water. How does the process of photosynthesis demonstrate the concept of a redox reaction? Photosynthesis is a redox reaction because carbon dioxide is reduced by gaining electrons to form glucose, while water is oxidized by losing electrons to form oxygen. This transfer of electrons between molecules is the hallmark of redox reactions.
Introduction to Photosynthesis quiz #9
