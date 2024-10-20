Introduction to Phylogeny quiz #2 Flashcards

Which type of evidence is least likely to result in changes to a phylogenetic tree?
Morphological evidence is often less likely to result in changes to a phylogenetic tree compared to molecular evidence, which can provide more detailed insights into evolutionary relationships.
Where in a phylogenetic tree would you expect to find the organism that had evolved most recently?
The organism that evolved most recently would be found at the tips or leaves of a phylogenetic tree.
Which of the following statements about phylogenetic trees is true? A) They show the exact time of divergence between species. B) They depict evolutionary relationships based on shared ancestry. C) They are always based on genetic data. D) They can only represent living species.
B) They depict evolutionary relationships based on shared ancestry.
Which two main clades branch from the most recent common ancestor of the eumetazoans?
The two main clades that branch from the most recent common ancestor of the eumetazoans are the Bilateria and the Radiata.
What is used to determine phylogeny?
Phylogeny is determined using evidence from morphological, genetic, and biochemical data to infer evolutionary relationships.
Which best describes a branch point in a phylogenetic tree?
A branch point in a phylogenetic tree represents a common ancestor from which two or more descendant groups diverged.
What kind of analysis focuses on the order in which derived characters appeared in organisms?
Cladistic analysis focuses on the order in which derived characters appeared in organisms.
The term 'deeply branching' refers to which of the following? A) Organisms that are closely related to each other. B) Organisms that diverged early in the history of life. C) Organisms that have complex evolutionary histories. D) Organisms that are found at the tips of phylogenetic trees.
B) Organisms that diverged early in the history of life.
Which option best describes the concept of an evolutionary tree diagram?
An evolutionary tree diagram, or phylogenetic tree, is a branching diagram that represents the evolutionary relationships among various biological species based on similarities and differences in their physical or genetic characteristics.
Which statements about the phylogenetic tree are true? A) It shows the exact genetic differences between species. B) It represents hypotheses about evolutionary relationships. C) It can be used to predict future evolutionary changes. D) It is static and unchanging.
B) It represents hypotheses about evolutionary relationships.
On a phylogenetic tree, what does the length of a branch typically represent?
The length of a branch on a phylogenetic tree typically represents the amount of evolutionary change or time that has occurred since the divergence from a common ancestor.
How does a phylogenetic tree relate to the passing of time?
A phylogenetic tree can illustrate the passing of time through the branching patterns, where longer branches may indicate more time has passed since divergence.
Which of the following indicate(s) weakness(es) in phylogenetic trees? A) Lack of fossil evidence. B) Incomplete genetic data. C) Assumptions about evolutionary rates. D) All of the above.
D) All of the above.
Which of the following is not a domain in Woese and Fox’s phylogenetic tree? A) Eukaryota. B) Bacteria. C) Archaea. D) Protista.
D) Protista.
On a phylogenetic tree, what does a node represent?
A node on a phylogenetic tree represents a common ancestor from which descendant species diverged.
How do systematists determine if a character is ancestral or derived?
Systematists determine if a character is ancestral or derived by comparing it to the outgroup, which helps identify shared ancestral traits versus unique derived traits.
Which branch point represents the most recent common ancestor of all species depicted in this tree?
The branch point at the base of the phylogenetic tree represents the most recent common ancestor of all species depicted in the tree.
How is a derived character different from other shared traits of a clade?
A derived character is a trait that evolved in the lineage leading up to a clade and is unique to that clade, distinguishing it from other shared ancestral traits.
Which of these statements is not true of the phylogenetic tree? A) It shows the evolutionary history of species. B) It can predict future evolutionary changes. C) It is based on hypotheses about relationships. D) It can be revised with new data.
B) It can predict future evolutionary changes.
Which phylogenetic model does not account for horizontal gene transfer?
The traditional tree model does not account for horizontal gene transfer, which can complicate the depiction of evolutionary relationships.
Which phylogenetic tree(s) highlight(s) a monophyletic group?
A phylogenetic tree that includes all descendants of a common ancestor highlights a monophyletic group.
Which of the following statements are correct about an outgroup? A) It is a group of organisms that are closely related to the ingroup. B) It helps determine the ancestral traits of the ingroup. C) It is always more evolved than the ingroup. D) It is used to root the phylogenetic tree.
B) It helps determine the ancestral traits of the ingroup. D) It is used to root the phylogenetic tree.
According to this phylogenetic tree, what can be inferred about the evolutionary relationships among the species?
According to a phylogenetic tree, species that are closer together on the tree share a more recent common ancestor and are more closely related.
Which of the statements is true regarding a phylogenetic tree? A) It is a hypothesis about evolutionary relationships. B) It shows the exact genetic differences between species. C) It can predict future evolutionary changes. D) It is static and unchanging.
A) It is a hypothesis about evolutionary relationships.
What is an evolutionary tree?
An evolutionary tree, or phylogenetic tree, is a diagram that represents the evolutionary relationships among various species based on their shared ancestry.
Which of the following statements is true about a phylogeny? A) It is a static representation of species relationships. B) It can be revised with new data. C) It shows the exact time of divergence between species. D) It is based solely on morphological data.