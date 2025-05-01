Introduction to Phylogeny quiz #3 Flashcards

How does binomial nomenclature work in modern taxonomy, and what are the formatting rules for scientific names?
Binomial nomenclature assigns each species a two-part Latin name: the genus (capitalized) and the species (lowercase), both italicized (or underlined if handwritten). For example, Panthera leo is the scientific name for the lion.
What is systematics in biology?
Systematics is the scientific field that groups and classifies organisms to understand their relationships.
What is the Linnaean hierarchy and who developed it?
The Linnaean hierarchy is a nested classification system for organisms developed by Carolus Linnaeus in the 1700s.
List the main taxonomic ranks in order from broadest to most specific.
The main taxonomic ranks are: domain, kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus, and species.
What is a taxon, and what is its plural form?
A taxon is any group at any taxonomic level, and its plural form is taxa.
Why are lions (Panthera leo) and tigers (Panthera tigris) considered closely related in taxonomy?
They share the same genus name, Panthera, indicating a close evolutionary relationship.
What is phylogenetics and how does it relate to taxonomy?
Phylogenetics is the study of evolutionary relationships among organisms, and modern taxonomy aims to reflect these relationships in its classifications.
What mnemonic can help you remember the order of taxonomic ranks?
The mnemonic 'Dear King Philip Came Over For Good Soup' helps remember: domain, kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus, species.
If a mammal lost the ability to make milk, would it still be classified as a mammal? Why or why not?
Yes, it would still be classified as a mammal because it shares a common ancestor with other mammals, and taxonomy reflects evolutionary ancestry.