Introduction to Phylogeny quiz #3 Flashcards

Introduction to Phylogeny quiz #3
  • How does binomial nomenclature work in modern taxonomy, and what are the formatting rules for scientific names?
    Binomial nomenclature assigns each species a two-part Latin name: the genus (capitalized) and the species (lowercase), both italicized (or underlined if handwritten). For example, Panthera leo is the scientific name for the lion.
  • What is systematics in biology?
    Systematics is the scientific field that groups and classifies organisms to understand their relationships.
  • What is the Linnaean hierarchy and who developed it?
    The Linnaean hierarchy is a nested classification system for organisms developed by Carolus Linnaeus in the 1700s.
  • List the main taxonomic ranks in order from broadest to most specific.
    The main taxonomic ranks are: domain, kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus, and species.
  • What is a taxon, and what is its plural form?
    A taxon is any group at any taxonomic level, and its plural form is taxa.
  • Why are lions (Panthera leo) and tigers (Panthera tigris) considered closely related in taxonomy?
    They share the same genus name, Panthera, indicating a close evolutionary relationship.
  • What is phylogenetics and how does it relate to taxonomy?
    Phylogenetics is the study of evolutionary relationships among organisms, and modern taxonomy aims to reflect these relationships in its classifications.
  • What mnemonic can help you remember the order of taxonomic ranks?
    The mnemonic 'Dear King Philip Came Over For Good Soup' helps remember: domain, kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus, species.
  • If a mammal lost the ability to make milk, would it still be classified as a mammal? Why or why not?
    Yes, it would still be classified as a mammal because it shares a common ancestor with other mammals, and taxonomy reflects evolutionary ancestry.