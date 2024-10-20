Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Dna A molecule that carries genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses.

Gene A segment of DNA that contains the instructions for building a specific protein or set of proteins, influencing traits and functions in an organism.

Genome The complete set of an organism's DNA, including all of its genes and non-coding sequences, that contains the instructions for building and maintaining that organism.

Polymerase Chain Reaction A technique to rapidly amplify a specific DNA sequence in vitro, doubling the target DNA with each cycle, enabling extensive study without using living cells.

Pcr A technique to rapidly isolate and amplify a specific DNA sequence in a test tube, doubling the DNA amount with each cycle.

Amplify Amplify: To increase the number of copies of a specific DNA sequence through techniques like PCR, enabling detailed study and analysis.

Dna Cloning A technique using living cells to create multiple copies of a specific DNA segment for study or manipulation.

Test Tube A cylindrical glass or plastic container used in laboratories to hold, mix, or heat small quantities of liquid or solid chemicals, often used in PCR to amplify DNA sequences.

Intron Non-coding DNA segments within a gene that are removed during RNA splicing.

Host Cell A cell that provides the necessary environment and resources for a virus or foreign DNA to replicate and function.

Restriction Enzyme A protein that cuts DNA at specific sequences, creating fragments with sticky or blunt ends, used in genetic engineering and molecular cloning.

Template Sequence The DNA strand used as a pattern for synthesizing a complementary strand during PCR, doubling with each cycle.

Dna Sequencing Determining the precise order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule, revealing the genetic information encoded within.

Cycle A series of steps in PCR where the DNA template is doubled, exponentially increasing the number of DNA copies with each repetition.