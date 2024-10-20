Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction definitions
- DnaA molecule that carries genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses.
- GeneA segment of DNA that contains the instructions for building a specific protein or set of proteins, influencing traits and functions in an organism.
- GenomeThe complete set of an organism's DNA, including all of its genes and non-coding sequences, that contains the instructions for building and maintaining that organism.
- Polymerase Chain ReactionA technique to rapidly amplify a specific DNA sequence in vitro, doubling the target DNA with each cycle, enabling extensive study without using living cells.
- PcrA technique to rapidly isolate and amplify a specific DNA sequence in a test tube, doubling the DNA amount with each cycle.
- AmplifyAmplify: To increase the number of copies of a specific DNA sequence through techniques like PCR, enabling detailed study and analysis.
- Dna CloningA technique using living cells to create multiple copies of a specific DNA segment for study or manipulation.
- Test TubeA cylindrical glass or plastic container used in laboratories to hold, mix, or heat small quantities of liquid or solid chemicals, often used in PCR to amplify DNA sequences.
- IntronNon-coding DNA segments within a gene that are removed during RNA splicing.
- Host CellA cell that provides the necessary environment and resources for a virus or foreign DNA to replicate and function.
- Restriction EnzymeA protein that cuts DNA at specific sequences, creating fragments with sticky or blunt ends, used in genetic engineering and molecular cloning.
- Template SequenceThe DNA strand used as a pattern for synthesizing a complementary strand during PCR, doubling with each cycle.
- Dna SequencingDetermining the precise order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule, revealing the genetic information encoded within.
- CycleA series of steps in PCR where the DNA template is doubled, exponentially increasing the number of DNA copies with each repetition.
- Complementary Sticky EndsOverhanging single-stranded DNA sequences at the ends of double-stranded DNA fragments that can form hydrogen bonds with complementary sequences on other DNA fragments.