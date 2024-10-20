Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction quiz Flashcards
Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction quiz
- What is the primary purpose of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)?The primary purpose of PCR is to make many identical copies of DNA in a test tube very quickly and efficiently.
- How does PCR differ from DNA cloning in terms of location?PCR occurs within a test tube, whereas DNA cloning occurs within a cell.
- What are the four main components required for a PCR mixture?The four main components are template DNA, DNA primers, thermostable DNA polymerase (Taq polymerase), and all four DNA nucleotides.
- What role do DNA primers play in PCR?DNA primers are complementary to the opposite strands of DNA and serve as the starting point for DNA amplification.
- Why is Taq polymerase commonly used in PCR?Taq polymerase is a thermostable DNA polymerase that can withstand the high temperatures required for DNA denaturation.
- What is the formula to determine the number of new copies of template DNA made at each PCR cycle?The formula is 2 raised to the power of n, where n represents the number of PCR cycles.
- What happens during the denaturation step of PCR?During denaturation, the DNA is heated to high temperatures, causing the two strands to separate.
- What occurs during the annealing step of PCR?During annealing, DNA primers bind to the single-stranded DNA at cooler temperatures.
- What is the purpose of the extension step in PCR?During extension, Taq polymerase builds new DNA strands by extending from the primers in the 5' to 3' direction.
- How long does a typical PCR process take compared to DNA cloning?A typical PCR process takes about 1.5 to 2 hours, whereas DNA cloning can take well over 24 hours.
- What is the significance of using a thermostable DNA polymerase in PCR?A thermostable DNA polymerase, like Taq polymerase, is essential because it can function at the high temperatures needed for DNA denaturation.
- What is the role of deoxyribonucleotides in PCR?Deoxyribonucleotides are the building blocks used to synthesize new DNA strands during PCR.
- How does PCR contribute to forensic science?PCR can amplify small amounts of DNA from a crime scene, providing enough material for forensic analysis.
- What is the exponential growth pattern of DNA copies in PCR?The number of DNA copies doubles with each cycle, following the formula 2^n, where n is the number of cycles.
- What are the three main steps in each PCR cycle?The three main steps are denaturation, annealing, and extension.
- What does PCR stand for in molecular biology?PCR stands for Polymerase Chain Reaction.
- What is the primary purpose of PCR in DNA studies?The primary purpose of PCR is to amplify a specific sequence of DNA.
- How does PCR differ from DNA cloning?PCR amplifies DNA in a test tube without living cells, while DNA cloning uses living cells to replicate DNA.
- What does the term 'amplify' mean in the context of PCR?In PCR, 'amplify' refers to making many copies of a specific DNA sequence.
- How many copies of DNA can PCR produce from a single gene?PCR can produce up to 1,000,000,000 copies of a single gene.
- Does PCR remove introns from the DNA sequence it amplifies?No, PCR does not remove introns; it copies the DNA sequence as it is.
- What is the role of restriction enzymes in DNA studies?Restriction enzymes cut DNA segments to create complementary sticky ends, not amplify DNA.
- What happens to the amount of DNA with each cycle of PCR?The amount of DNA doubles with each cycle of PCR.
- Is PCR used to determine the sequence of a DNA region?No, determining the sequence of a DNA region is the role of DNA sequencing, not PCR.
