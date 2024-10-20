Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary purpose of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)? The primary purpose of PCR is to make many identical copies of DNA in a test tube very quickly and efficiently.

How does PCR differ from DNA cloning in terms of location? PCR occurs within a test tube, whereas DNA cloning occurs within a cell.

What are the four main components required for a PCR mixture? The four main components are template DNA, DNA primers, thermostable DNA polymerase (Taq polymerase), and all four DNA nucleotides.

What role do DNA primers play in PCR? DNA primers are complementary to the opposite strands of DNA and serve as the starting point for DNA amplification.

Why is Taq polymerase commonly used in PCR? Taq polymerase is a thermostable DNA polymerase that can withstand the high temperatures required for DNA denaturation.

What is the formula to determine the number of new copies of template DNA made at each PCR cycle? The formula is 2 raised to the power of n, where n represents the number of PCR cycles.

What happens during the denaturation step of PCR? During denaturation, the DNA is heated to high temperatures, causing the two strands to separate.

What occurs during the annealing step of PCR? During annealing, DNA primers bind to the single-stranded DNA at cooler temperatures.

What is the purpose of the extension step in PCR? During extension, Taq polymerase builds new DNA strands by extending from the primers in the 5' to 3' direction.

How long does a typical PCR process take compared to DNA cloning? A typical PCR process takes about 1.5 to 2 hours, whereas DNA cloning can take well over 24 hours.

What is the significance of using a thermostable DNA polymerase in PCR? A thermostable DNA polymerase, like Taq polymerase, is essential because it can function at the high temperatures needed for DNA denaturation.

What is the role of deoxyribonucleotides in PCR? Deoxyribonucleotides are the building blocks used to synthesize new DNA strands during PCR.

How does PCR contribute to forensic science? PCR can amplify small amounts of DNA from a crime scene, providing enough material for forensic analysis.

What is the exponential growth pattern of DNA copies in PCR? The number of DNA copies doubles with each cycle, following the formula 2^n, where n is the number of cycles.

What are the three main steps in each PCR cycle? The three main steps are denaturation, annealing, and extension.

What does PCR stand for in molecular biology? PCR stands for Polymerase Chain Reaction.

What does the term 'amplify' mean in the context of PCR? In PCR, 'amplify' refers to making many copies of a specific DNA sequence.

How many copies of DNA can PCR produce from a single gene? PCR can produce up to 1,000,000,000 copies of a single gene.

Does PCR remove introns from the DNA sequence it amplifies? No, PCR does not remove introns; it copies the DNA sequence as it is.

What is the role of restriction enzymes in DNA studies? Restriction enzymes cut DNA segments to create complementary sticky ends, not amplify DNA.

What happens to the amount of DNA with each cycle of PCR? The amount of DNA doubles with each cycle of PCR.

Is PCR used to determine the sequence of a DNA region? No, determining the sequence of a DNA region is the role of DNA sequencing, not PCR.

What is the difference between aerobic and anaerobic processes in cellular biology? Aerobic processes require oxygen, while anaerobic processes do not.

What is the significance of the active site in enzyme function? The active site is where substrates bind and reactions are catalyzed by the enzyme.

What is the role of ATP in cellular activities? ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) provides energy for various cellular processes.

What is the function of DNA polymerase in PCR? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to a template strand.

What is the difference between a gene and an allele? A gene is a segment of DNA that codes for a trait, while an allele is a variant form of a gene.