Introduction to Prokaryotes quiz Flashcards

- which of the statements about clostridium tetani and tetanus pathogenesis are true?Clostridium tetani is a bacterium that causes tetanus. It is a prokaryotic organism, meaning it lacks a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles. The bacterium produces a potent toxin called tetanospasmin, which interferes with motor neurons, leading to muscle stiffness and spasms characteristic of tetanus. The pathogenesis involves the toxin's ability to block inhibitory neurotransmitter release, causing uncontrolled muscle contractions.