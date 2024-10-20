Introduction to Prokaryotes quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Prokaryotes quiz #2
Which organisms are prokaryotes? Archaea, fungi, protists, or plants?
Prokaryotes include bacteria and archaea.Which of the following organisms are prokaryotes? A) Archaea B) Fungi C) Protists D) Plants
Animals have cells that lack a cell wall.Which domain(s) includes unicellular organisms?
The domains Bacteria and Archaea contain prokaryotes.Which of the following can be found in bacteria?
Bacteria have circular DNA, ribosomes, and a cell membrane.Which of the following is not true of biofilms?
Biofilms are not composed of multicellular organisms; they are communities of microorganisms.In prokaryotes, what is the shape of their DNA?
The two main domains that contain prokaryotes are Bacteria and Archaea.Prokaryotes are classified as belonging to two different domains. What are the domains?
Archaea and bacteria both lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, and have circular DNA.How are archaea most similar to bacteria?
Biofilms are communities of microorganisms that adhere to surfaces, such as dental plaque.All members of the domain Bacteria have which of the following characteristics?
Prokaryotes are generally unicellular; there are no multicellular prokaryotes.Which of the following terms refers to a prokaryotic cell that is comma-shaped?
Vibrio refers to a comma-shaped prokaryotic cell.Which of the following types of microbes does not appear on the tree of life?
Spirochetes are flexible spiral-shaped bacteria, while spirilla are rigid spiral-shaped bacteria.What are the only prokaryotes?
The domain Bacteria is characterized by organisms that lack a nucleus and have peptidoglycan in their cell walls.Which of the following is the best definition of generation time in a bacterium?
Bacteria and archaea are prokaryotes.Which of the following statements about cyanobacteria is true?
Cyanobacteria are photosynthetic bacteria that produce oxygen.What is one way that organisms in the domain Bacteria differ from organisms in the domain Archaea?
Bacteria have peptidoglycan in their cell walls, while archaea do not.What is the function of a bacterial endospore?
A prokaryotic single-celled organism could be classified into the domains Bacteria or Archaea.Which of the following is an example of a unicellular organism?
Bacteria are examples of unicellular organisms.Which type of organism would not be included in the domain Eukarya?
E. coli and Streptococcus are examples of prokaryotic organisms in the domain Bacteria.The term microbiota refers to which of the following?
Microbiota refers to the community of microorganisms living in a particular environment, such as the human gut.Which group of prokaryotes live in extreme environments and are sometimes called extremophiles?
The domains Bacteria and Archaea contain prokaryotes.Which statement about the genomes of prokaryotes is correct?
Prokaryotic genomes are typically circular and found in the nucleoid region.Which of the following are true about prokaryotes?
The domains Bacteria and Archaea are all unicellular and prokaryotic.