Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression definitions Flashcards

  • Gene Expression

    The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize a functional gene product, typically a protein, through transcription and translation.

  • Prokaryotic Cells

    Cells without a nucleus or membrane-bound organelles, primarily regulating gene expression at the transcriptional level.

  • Eukaryotic Cells

    Cells with a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, capable of regulating gene expression at multiple stages, including chromatin rearrangement, transcription, post-transcription, translation, and post-translation.

  • Protein

    A molecule composed of amino acids, synthesized via translation, that performs various functions such as catalysis, structural support, and regulation within cells.

  • Transcription

    The process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template, forming the first step in gene expression.

  • Translation

    The process where ribosomes synthesize proteins using mRNA as a template, converting nucleotide sequences into amino acid sequences.

  • Chromatin Rearrangements

    Regulation of chromatin structure to control DNA accessibility for transcription, impacting gene expression by altering how tightly DNA is packed within the nucleus.

  • Transcriptional Control

    Regulation of gene expression by controlling RNA polymerase binding to DNA and initiating transcription, primarily used by prokaryotes.

  • RNA Polymerases

    Enzymes that synthesize RNA from a DNA template during transcription, crucial for gene expression regulation.

  • Promoter

    A DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription, playing a key role in regulating gene expression.

  • Post Transcriptional Control

    Regulation of RNA modifications after transcription, affecting RNA splicing, stability, and transport, to control gene expression before translation.

  • Translational Control

    Regulation of the initiation and elongation phases of protein synthesis from mRNA, affecting the rate and efficiency of protein production.

  • Post Translational Control

    Regulates protein function by modifying proteins after translation, including phosphorylation, glycosylation, and cleavage, to ensure proper cellular activity and response.

  • Modifications

    Changes made to RNA or proteins after transcription or translation, affecting their function or stability.

  • Initiation

    The process where RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region of DNA, initiating the transcription of a gene into RNA.

  • Elongation

    The process during translation where the ribosome moves along mRNA, adding amino acids to the growing polypeptide chain.

  • Bacteria

    Single-celled prokaryotic organisms that lack a nucleus, reproduce asexually, and can regulate gene expression primarily at the transcriptional level.

  • Archaea

    Microorganisms distinct from bacteria and eukaryotes, often found in extreme environments, with unique genetic and biochemical traits, including distinct membrane lipids and RNA polymerase.