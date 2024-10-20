Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression definitions Flashcards
Gene Expression
The process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize a functional gene product, typically a protein, through transcription and translation.
Prokaryotic Cells
Cells without a nucleus or membrane-bound organelles, primarily regulating gene expression at the transcriptional level.
Eukaryotic Cells
Cells with a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, capable of regulating gene expression at multiple stages, including chromatin rearrangement, transcription, post-transcription, translation, and post-translation.
Protein
A molecule composed of amino acids, synthesized via translation, that performs various functions such as catalysis, structural support, and regulation within cells.
Transcription
The process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template, forming the first step in gene expression.
Translation
The process where ribosomes synthesize proteins using mRNA as a template, converting nucleotide sequences into amino acid sequences.
Chromatin Rearrangements
Regulation of chromatin structure to control DNA accessibility for transcription, impacting gene expression by altering how tightly DNA is packed within the nucleus.
Transcriptional Control
Regulation of gene expression by controlling RNA polymerase binding to DNA and initiating transcription, primarily used by prokaryotes.
RNA Polymerases
Enzymes that synthesize RNA from a DNA template during transcription, crucial for gene expression regulation.
Promoter
A DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription, playing a key role in regulating gene expression.
Post Transcriptional Control
Regulation of RNA modifications after transcription, affecting RNA splicing, stability, and transport, to control gene expression before translation.
Translational Control
Regulation of the initiation and elongation phases of protein synthesis from mRNA, affecting the rate and efficiency of protein production.
Post Translational Control
Regulates protein function by modifying proteins after translation, including phosphorylation, glycosylation, and cleavage, to ensure proper cellular activity and response.
Modifications
Changes made to RNA or proteins after transcription or translation, affecting their function or stability.
Initiation
The process where RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region of DNA, initiating the transcription of a gene into RNA.
Elongation
The process during translation where the ribosome moves along mRNA, adding amino acids to the growing polypeptide chain.
Bacteria
Single-celled prokaryotic organisms that lack a nucleus, reproduce asexually, and can regulate gene expression primarily at the transcriptional level.
Archaea
Microorganisms distinct from bacteria and eukaryotes, often found in extreme environments, with unique genetic and biochemical traits, including distinct membrane lipids and RNA polymerase.