Introduction to the Cell Cycle definitions Flashcards

Introduction to the Cell Cycle definitions
  • Daughter Cells

    Cells resulting from the division of a single parent cell, each inheriting a complete set of organelles and genetic material.

  • G1 Phase

    The phase where a cell grows, produces organelles, and synthesizes proteins necessary for DNA replication and cell division.

  • G2 Phase

    The phase where the cell ensures it has enough organelles and enzymes for division, following DNA replication, and checks for DNA damage before proceeding to mitosis.

  • Interphase

    The phase where a cell grows, duplicates its DNA, and prepares organelles and enzymes for division, encompassing G1, S, and G2 phases.

  • S Phase

    The phase in interphase where DNA replication occurs, ensuring each daughter cell receives an identical set of genetic material.

  • Cellular Division

    The process by which a parent cell divides to produce two or more daughter cells, allowing for growth, reproduction, and repair.

  • Cell Cycle

    A series of stages a cell undergoes to grow, replicate its DNA, and divide into two daughter cells, including interphase (G1, S, G2) and mitotic phase (M).

  • M Phase

    The phase where a cell undergoes mitosis and cytokinesis, resulting in the division of the parent cell into two genetically identical daughter cells.

  • G0 Phase

    A phase where cells exit the cell cycle, ceasing division to perform specialized functions, either temporarily or permanently.