Introduction to the Cell Cycle definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (9)
Daughter Cells
Cells resulting from the division of a single parent cell, each inheriting a complete set of organelles and genetic material.
G1 Phase
The phase where a cell grows, produces organelles, and synthesizes proteins necessary for DNA replication and cell division.
G2 Phase
The phase where the cell ensures it has enough organelles and enzymes for division, following DNA replication, and checks for DNA damage before proceeding to mitosis.
Interphase
The phase where a cell grows, duplicates its DNA, and prepares organelles and enzymes for division, encompassing G1, S, and G2 phases.
S Phase
The phase in interphase where DNA replication occurs, ensuring each daughter cell receives an identical set of genetic material.
Cellular Division
The process by which a parent cell divides to produce two or more daughter cells, allowing for growth, reproduction, and repair.
Cell Cycle
A series of stages a cell undergoes to grow, replicate its DNA, and divide into two daughter cells, including interphase (G1, S, G2) and mitotic phase (M).
M Phase
The phase where a cell undergoes mitosis and cytokinesis, resulting in the division of the parent cell into two genetically identical daughter cells.
G0 Phase
A phase where cells exit the cell cycle, ceasing division to perform specialized functions, either temporarily or permanently.