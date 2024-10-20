Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to the Cell Cycle quiz Flashcards

Back
Introduction to the Cell Cycle quiz
How well do you know this?
1/6

  • What happens during the G1 phase of interphase?

    During the G1 phase, the cell performs its normal functions, grows, and produces organelles, enzymes, and proteins.

  • What is synthesized during the S phase of interphase?

    During the S phase, DNA is synthesized or replicated, producing replicated chromosomes with two sister chromatids.

  • What additional structure is replicated during the S phase besides DNA?

    The centrosome, a cytoplasmic protein important for mitosis, is also replicated during the S phase.

  • What characterizes the G2 phase of interphase?

    The G2 phase is characterized by continued cell growth and preparation for the M phase, including the production of new proteins required for cell division.

  • What is the G0 phase in the cell cycle?

    The G0 phase is a non-dividing phase where cells do not continue through the cell cycle and can remain temporarily or permanently.

  • What is the main event that occurs during the M phase of the cell cycle?

    The M phase involves cell division, which occurs relatively quickly compared to interphase.