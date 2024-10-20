Introduction to the Cell Cycle quiz Flashcards
What happens during the G1 phase of interphase?
During the G1 phase, the cell performs its normal functions, grows, and produces organelles, enzymes, and proteins.
What is synthesized during the S phase of interphase?
During the S phase, DNA is synthesized or replicated, producing replicated chromosomes with two sister chromatids.
What additional structure is replicated during the S phase besides DNA?
The centrosome, a cytoplasmic protein important for mitosis, is also replicated during the S phase.
What characterizes the G2 phase of interphase?
The G2 phase is characterized by continued cell growth and preparation for the M phase, including the production of new proteins required for cell division.
What is the G0 phase in the cell cycle?
The G0 phase is a non-dividing phase where cells do not continue through the cell cycle and can remain temporarily or permanently.
What is the main event that occurs during the M phase of the cell cycle?
The M phase involves cell division, which occurs relatively quickly compared to interphase.