Introduction to the Cell Cycle quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to the Cell Cycle quiz #2
What is the G0 phase of the cell cycle?
The G0 phase is a resting phase where cells are not actively preparing to divide. Cells in this phase have exited the cell cycle and may remain in this state for an extended period.Chromosomes are duplicated during what stage of the cell cycle?
Chromosomes are duplicated during the S phase of the cell cycle.What occurs during G1 and G2 in the cell cycle?
During G1, the cell grows and synthesizes proteins necessary for DNA replication. In G2, the cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis by producing proteins and organelles.Which eukaryotic cell-cycle event is missing in binary fission?
Mitosis is missing in binary fission, as binary fission is a simpler process of cell division used by prokaryotes.Which process must occur before mitosis and meiosis can occur?
DNA replication must occur before mitosis and meiosis to ensure that each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes.Which are the primary stages of the cell cycle?
The primary stages of the cell cycle are interphase (G0, G1, S, G2) and the mitotic phase (M phase).When during the cell cycle is a cell’s DNA replicated?
A cell's DNA is replicated during the S phase of the cell cycle.Which of these occurs just before the cell enters the G2 stage of the cell cycle?
DNA replication occurs just before the cell enters the G2 stage, during the S phase.What occurs during the G1 phase of the cell cycle?
During the G1 phase, the cell grows, synthesizes proteins, and prepares for DNA replication.What happens during the S phase?
During the S phase, DNA replication occurs, resulting in the duplication of chromosomes.What is the sequence of events in a typical eukaryotic cell cycle?
The sequence of events in a typical eukaryotic cell cycle is G1, S, G2, and M phase.Which is considered the first stage of the cell cycle?
The first stage of the cell cycle is the G1 phase.What follows the G2 phase?
The M phase, which includes mitosis and cytokinesis, follows the G2 phase.What happens in the G2 phase of the cell cycle?
In the G2 phase, the cell continues to grow and prepares for mitosis by producing necessary proteins and organelles.At which phase of the cell cycle do centrioles begin to move apart in animal cells?
Centrioles begin to move apart during prophase of mitosis.What are the three main phases of the cell cycle?
The three main phases of the cell cycle are interphase (G1, S, G2), mitosis, and cytokinesis.When are chromosomes duplicated --- before or during mitosis?
Chromosomes are duplicated before mitosis, during the S phase of interphase.What process happens before both mitosis and meiosis?
DNA replication happens before both mitosis and meiosis.Which represents the correct sequence of stages in the cell cycle?
The correct sequence of stages in the cell cycle is G1, S, G2, and M phase.During which phase of the cell cycle is the cell growing and preparing for cellular division?
The cell grows and prepares for cellular division during the G1 and G2 phases.Which B vitamin is critical for DNA synthesis and cell division?
Vitamin B9, also known as folate or folic acid, is critical for DNA synthesis and cell division.What would happen to the daughter cells if the G2 phase of the parent cell is shortened?
If the G2 phase is shortened, the daughter cells may not have all the necessary proteins and organelles, potentially leading to incomplete or faulty cell division.What does the cell do in the G1 phase?
In the G1 phase, the cell grows, synthesizes proteins, and prepares for DNA replication.The cell grows in which phases?
The cell grows during the G1 and G2 phases of interphase.Which of the following cells never leave the G0 phase of the cell cycle?
Neurons and muscle cells often remain in the G0 phase and do not re-enter the cell cycle.What cell cycle stage follows G1 but precedes G2?
The S phase follows G1 and precedes G2 in the cell cycle.In which stage of the cell cycle does a cell contain twice its normal number of chromosomes?
A cell contains twice its normal number of chromosomes during the G2 phase, after DNA replication in the S phase.Which stage of the cell cycle comes after cytokinesis?
The G1 phase comes after cytokinesis.Which of the following represents the correct order of the phases of the cell cycle?
The correct order of the phases of the cell cycle is G1, S, G2, and M phase.During which phase of the cell cycle is cell growth most significant?
Cell growth is most significant during the G1 phase.During what phase of the cell cycle does the cell prepare for mitosis?
The cell prepares for mitosis during the G2 phase.What is the last of phases in the cell cycle?
The last phase of the cell cycle is cytokinesis, which follows mitosis.DNA is synthesized during which phase of the cell cycle? G1 phase, S phase, G2 phase, mitosis
DNA is synthesized during the S phase of the cell cycle.How is the cell prepared for mitosis during the G2 phase?
During the G2 phase, the cell produces proteins and organelles necessary for mitosis and checks for DNA damage.What happens to cells that enter the G0 stage?
Cells that enter the G0 stage exit the cell cycle and do not actively prepare to divide. They may remain in this state indefinitely.During which phase of the cell cycle does most cell growth occur?
Most cell growth occurs during the G1 phase.What are the two main phases of the cell cycle?
The two main phases of the cell cycle are interphase and the mitotic phase (M phase).Cells spend most of their lives in which phase?
Cells spend most of their lives in interphase.Which of the following occurs during the S phase of interphase?
During the S phase of interphase, DNA replication occurs.What controls the cell cycle?
The cell cycle is controlled by a series of checkpoints and regulatory proteins, including cyclins and cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs).