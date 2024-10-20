Introduction to the Cell Cycle quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to the Cell Cycle quiz #3
During which phase of the cell cycle do sister chromatids first appear?
Sister chromatids first appear during the S phase after DNA replication.What happens at the end of the M phase and before the G1 phase of the cell cycle?
At the end of the M phase, cytokinesis occurs, resulting in two daughter cells, which then enter the G1 phase.What is the longest phase of the cell cycle?
Interphase is the longest phase of the cell cycle.How many daughter cells are made at the end of each correctly completed cell cycle?
Two daughter cells are made at the end of each correctly completed cell cycle.During which step of the cell cycle does a cell get a signal to begin cell division?
A cell receives a signal to begin cell division during the G1 phase, at the G1 checkpoint.What is a cell cycle checkpoint?
A cell cycle checkpoint is a control point where the cell verifies whether certain conditions are met before proceeding to the next phase.What does the S phase stand for?
The S phase stands for the synthesis phase, where DNA replication occurs.In what phase do our cells make a copy of our chromosomes before mitosis starts?
Our cells make a copy of our chromosomes during the S phase before mitosis starts.Which of the following events occurs during the G2 phase of the cell cycle?
During the G2 phase, the cell continues to grow, produces proteins and organelles, and checks for DNA damage.During which phases of the cell cycle is the cell duplicating its genetic material and organelles?
The cell duplicates its genetic material during the S phase and organelles during the G1 and G2 phases.Which stage of the cell cycle is matched with the proper event?
The S phase is matched with DNA replication.Which of the following pairs of processes encompasses the entire eukaryotic cell cycle?
Interphase and the mitotic phase encompass the entire eukaryotic cell cycle.What happens during gap 2 (G2) of the cell cycle?
During G2, the cell continues to grow, produces proteins and organelles, and checks for DNA damage in preparation for mitosis.Which of the following is not a phase in the cell cycle?
Binary fission is not a phase in the cell cycle; it is a method of cell division in prokaryotes.What happens during gap 1 (G1) of the cell cycle?
During G1, the cell grows, synthesizes proteins, and prepares for DNA replication.What is the end result of the cell cycle?
The end result of the cell cycle is the production of two genetically identical daughter cells.Which stage of the cell cycle follows gap 2?
The M phase follows gap 2 (G2) in the cell cycle.DNA is copied in which phase of the cell cycle? Why does this form sister chromatids?
DNA is copied during the S phase, forming sister chromatids because each chromosome is replicated to produce two identical copies.What is the phase that not all cells enter?
Not all cells enter the G0 phase, which is a resting phase where cells exit the cell cycle.How many chromosome(s) and chromatid(s) do you have before duplication?
Before duplication, a human cell has 46 chromosomes and 46 chromatids.Which is not a phase of the cell cycle?
Apoptosis is not a phase of the cell cycle; it is a process of programmed cell death.What part of the cell cycle occurs immediately after the G2 phase?
The M phase occurs immediately after the G2 phase.Chromosomes form during what part of the cell cycle?
Chromosomes condense and become visible during prophase of mitosis.What are the main events of the cell cycle?
The main events of the cell cycle are cell growth, DNA replication, and cell division.What is a series of events that cells go through as they grow and divide?
The cell cycle is a series of events that cells go through as they grow and divide.What is/are the function(s) of the cell cycle?
The functions of the cell cycle include cell growth, DNA replication, and the production of two genetically identical daughter cells.What role do cohesin proteins play in the cell cycle?
Cohesin proteins hold sister chromatids together after DNA replication until they are separated during mitosis.Which of the following describes cell activity during the G1 phase of the cell cycle?
During the G1 phase, the cell grows, synthesizes proteins, and prepares for DNA replication.Which of the following phases is characterized by preparation for DNA synthesis?
The G1 phase is characterized by preparation for DNA synthesis.The cell prepares for cell division during which gap phase?
The cell prepares for cell division during the G2 phase.From which phase of the cell cycle does a cell enter G0 phase?
A cell can enter the G0 phase from the G1 phase.What structure holds the duplicated chromosomes together and is also copied during the S phase?
The centromere holds the duplicated chromosomes together, and cohesin proteins are also involved.High MPF levels are associated with which phase in the cell cycle?
High MPF (Maturation Promoting Factor) levels are associated with the transition from G2 to M phase.How does the cell cycle affect the chromosomes that cells carry?
The cell cycle ensures that chromosomes are accurately replicated and distributed to daughter cells, maintaining genetic consistency.Which comes immediately after S phase in the cell cycle?
The G2 phase comes immediately after the S phase in the cell cycle.Which stage of the cell cycle involves cell growth and DNA replication?
Interphase involves cell growth and DNA replication, specifically during the G1, S, and G2 phases.In what phase does the DNA of the cell duplicate?
The DNA of the cell duplicates during the S phase.Which stage precedes interphase?
Cytokinesis precedes interphase, marking the end of the previous cell cycle.Which stage in the cell cycle has four phases?
Interphase has four phases: G0, G1, S, and G2.During what phase of the cell cycle does the cell grow?
The cell grows during the G1 and G2 phases of the cell cycle.