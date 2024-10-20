Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to the Cell Cycle quiz #4 Flashcards

Introduction to the Cell Cycle quiz #4
1/8
  • When do chromosomes form?
    Chromosomes condense and become visible during prophase of mitosis.
  • What are the four stages of the cell cycle?
    The four stages of the cell cycle are G1, S, G2, and M phase.
  • How many daughter cells are formed at the end of a cell cycle for a somatic cell?
    Two daughter cells are formed at the end of a cell cycle for a somatic cell.
  • Which of the following pairs of processes encompasses the entire cell cycle?
    Interphase and the mitotic phase encompass the entire cell cycle.
  • What is happening during this phase of the cell cycle?
    During interphase, the cell grows, replicates its DNA, and prepares for division.
  • Which phase of the cell cycle is longest?
    Interphase is the longest phase of the cell cycle.
  • In which phase of the cell cycle does cell division occur?
    Cell division occurs during the M phase of the cell cycle.
  • Which places the stages of the cell cycle in order from beginning to the end?
    The stages of the cell cycle in order are G1, S, G2, and M phase.