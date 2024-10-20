Introduction to the Cell Cycle quiz #4 Flashcards
Introduction to the Cell Cycle quiz #4
When do chromosomes form?
Chromosomes condense and become visible during prophase of mitosis.What are the four stages of the cell cycle?
The four stages of the cell cycle are G1, S, G2, and M phase.How many daughter cells are formed at the end of a cell cycle for a somatic cell?
Two daughter cells are formed at the end of a cell cycle for a somatic cell.Which of the following pairs of processes encompasses the entire cell cycle?
Interphase and the mitotic phase encompass the entire cell cycle.What is happening during this phase of the cell cycle?
During interphase, the cell grows, replicates its DNA, and prepares for division.Which phase of the cell cycle is longest?
Interphase is the longest phase of the cell cycle.In which phase of the cell cycle does cell division occur?
Cell division occurs during the M phase of the cell cycle.Which places the stages of the cell cycle in order from beginning to the end?
The stages of the cell cycle in order are G1, S, G2, and M phase.