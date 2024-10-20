Introduction to Transcription definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (9)
Transcription
The process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template, involving RNA polymerase, which binds to a promoter, elongates the RNA strand, and terminates at a specific sequence.
mRNA
A type of RNA synthesized from DNA during transcription, serving as a template for protein synthesis by conveying genetic information to ribosomes.
RNA Polymerase
An enzyme that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template during transcription, initiating RNA synthesis without needing a primer.
Promoter
A DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.
Gene
A DNA segment containing regulatory and coding sequences that dictate RNA synthesis and protein production.
Coding Sequence
Part of a gene containing the information to produce an RNA molecule, which is then translated into a protein.
Terminator
A DNA sequence signaling RNA polymerase to stop transcription.
Primer
A short nucleic acid sequence that provides a starting point for DNA synthesis by DNA polymerase.
Template Strand
The DNA strand used by RNA polymerase to synthesize a complementary RNA molecule during transcription.