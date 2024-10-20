Introduction to Transcription definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Transcription definitions

Introduction to Transcription definitions
  • Transcription

    The process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template, involving RNA polymerase, which binds to a promoter, elongates the RNA strand, and terminates at a specific sequence.

  • mRNA

    A type of RNA synthesized from DNA during transcription, serving as a template for protein synthesis by conveying genetic information to ribosomes.

  • RNA Polymerase

    An enzyme that synthesizes RNA from a DNA template during transcription, initiating RNA synthesis without needing a primer.

  • Promoter

    A DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.

  • Gene

    A DNA segment containing regulatory and coding sequences that dictate RNA synthesis and protein production.

  • Coding Sequence

    Part of a gene containing the information to produce an RNA molecule, which is then translated into a protein.

  • Terminator

    A DNA sequence signaling RNA polymerase to stop transcription.

  • Primer

    A short nucleic acid sequence that provides a starting point for DNA synthesis by DNA polymerase.

  • Template Strand

    The DNA strand used by RNA polymerase to synthesize a complementary RNA molecule during transcription.