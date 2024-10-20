Introduction to Transcription quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following events occurs during transcription? A) DNA replication B) RNA synthesis C) Protein synthesis D) Cell division
B) RNA synthesis
What is the function of RNA polymerase?
RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA by transcribing a DNA template.
Where does RNA polymerase begin transcribing a gene into mRNA?
RNA polymerase begins transcribing a gene at the promoter region.
Which of the following best describes transcription? A) Conversion of DNA into RNA B) Conversion of RNA into protein C) Conversion of protein into DNA D) Conversion of RNA into DNA
A) Conversion of DNA into RNA
What is the process called that converts the genetic information stored in DNA to an RNA copy?
The process is called transcription.
Transcription begins at a promoter. What is a promoter?
A promoter is a DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.
What is the nucleotide sequence of the mRNA strand you built?
The mRNA sequence is complementary to the DNA template strand, with uracil (U) replacing thymine (T).
Transcription in eukaryotes requires which of the following in addition to RNA polymerase? A) Ribosomes B) Transcription factors C) DNA ligase D) Helicase
B) Transcription factors
Where does transcription take place?
Transcription takes place in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.
Transcription produces which of the following? A) DNA B) RNA C) Proteins D) Lipids
B) RNA
The enzyme RNA polymerase participates in which of the following processes? A) DNA replication B) Transcription C) Translation D) Cell division
B) Transcription
Which of the following are functions of RNA polymerase? A) Synthesizing DNA B) Synthesizing RNA C) Synthesizing proteins D) Synthesizing lipids
B) Synthesizing RNA
What is the final product of transcription?
The final product of transcription is RNA.
What enzyme makes RNA during transcription?
RNA polymerase makes RNA during transcription.
Which of the following is not a product of transcription? A) mRNA B) tRNA C) rRNA D) DNA
D) DNA
Which enzyme adds a short segment of RNA?
RNA polymerase adds a short segment of RNA during transcription.
Which of the following is true of transcription factors? A) They are enzymes that synthesize RNA B) They are proteins that help initiate transcription C) They are lipids that store energy D) They are carbohydrates that provide structure
B) They are proteins that help initiate transcription
How is it possible for a single gene to encode more than one polypeptide?
Alternative splicing allows a single gene to encode more than one polypeptide.
What determines which base is to be added to an RNA strand during transcription?
The base pairing rules between the DNA template strand and the RNA nucleotides determine which base is added.
Which action is one role of RNA polymerase during transcription?
RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA by adding nucleotides complementary to the DNA template.
Which of the following is the template for transcription? A) Coding DNA strand B) Template DNA strand C) mRNA D) tRNA
B) Template DNA strand
What event occurs during translocation?
Translocation refers to the movement of the ribosome along the mRNA during translation, not transcription.
What is the function of the promoter in a bacterial transcription unit?
The promoter is the DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.
What is produced during transcription?
RNA is produced during transcription.
Which amino acid would be coded first from the DNA strand being transcribed?
The first amino acid coded depends on the mRNA sequence, which is determined by the DNA template.
During which stage of bacterial transcription is the σ subunit of the RNA polymerase involved?
The σ subunit is involved during the initiation stage of bacterial transcription.
Where is the anticodon located?
The anticodon is located on tRNA, not directly involved in transcription.
RNA polymerase moves in which direction along the DNA?
RNA polymerase moves in the 3' to 5' direction along the DNA template strand.
Which of the following statements about the function of RNA polymerase is correct? A) It synthesizes DNA B) It synthesizes RNA C) It synthesizes proteins D) It synthesizes lipids